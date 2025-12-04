Vermont's Great Falls Village Has Historic Downtown Sites, Rapids, And A Grand Opera House

Vermont is easily one of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage as it bursts with color, cozy stays, and scenic drives. But between the many fairytale-like spots that dot the state, there's one that stands out even amidst the tough competition, promising the most unique mix of winding canals, rumbling rapids, and picturesque trails. It also offers the type of historic downtown sites and grand opera house that you'd expect from a much bigger city. We're talking about none other than Bellows Falls, a quaint village home to less than 3,000 residents in Rockingham, which draws you in with its peace and quiet, only to leave you thoroughly entertained.

Despite its secluded feel, Bellows Falls is easily reachable thanks to its location right alongside Interstate 91 and U.S. Route 5. For long-distance visitors, the nearest major airports are Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Burlington International. They're both over one and a half hours away (the latter is closer to two), so if you're renting a vehicle to come into town, make sure it's comfy and practical.

Alternatively, you can hop on a train. The Bellows Falls station is active, and Amtrak has lines that connect it to the rest of the region. With that said, seeing as the place itself isn't that walkable outside of the downtown and riverfront area, having a car on hand might ultimately be the best choice, especially if you're planning on exploring all the surrounding outdoors.