Vermont's Great Falls Village Has Historic Downtown Sites, Rapids, And A Grand Opera House
Vermont is easily one of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage as it bursts with color, cozy stays, and scenic drives. But between the many fairytale-like spots that dot the state, there's one that stands out even amidst the tough competition, promising the most unique mix of winding canals, rumbling rapids, and picturesque trails. It also offers the type of historic downtown sites and grand opera house that you'd expect from a much bigger city. We're talking about none other than Bellows Falls, a quaint village home to less than 3,000 residents in Rockingham, which draws you in with its peace and quiet, only to leave you thoroughly entertained.
Despite its secluded feel, Bellows Falls is easily reachable thanks to its location right alongside Interstate 91 and U.S. Route 5. For long-distance visitors, the nearest major airports are Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Burlington International. They're both over one and a half hours away (the latter is closer to two), so if you're renting a vehicle to come into town, make sure it's comfy and practical.
Alternatively, you can hop on a train. The Bellows Falls station is active, and Amtrak has lines that connect it to the rest of the region. With that said, seeing as the place itself isn't that walkable outside of the downtown and riverfront area, having a car on hand might ultimately be the best choice, especially if you're planning on exploring all the surrounding outdoors.
Bellow Falls' rapids and outdoorsy allure
For anyone coming to the village, a stop at Great Falls, rapids is non-negotiable. Even though a good chunk of water is diverted into the canal for hydroelectric uses, the river's grandeur is still audible and visible, especially near the dam and canal headworks. A simple walk in Historic Riverfront Park will take you through some of the best vantage points in the area, letting you take in the river and the canal structures themselves. You can take in the Bellows Falls Canal, which is one of the earliest of its kind in the country. If you still haven't gotten enough of the ethereal atmosphere, drive 40 minutes to Jamaica State Park. It's an outdoor recreation paradise where you can swim, hike, camp, and see Vermont's most majestic waterfall.
Water sports lovers will also be happy to learn that there's a public river access site right on Mill Street from where you can go paddling, canoeing, and kayaking. The Vermont River Conservancy has even improved access with freshly-built steps and a concrete path, but since the rapids are immediately upstream, extra caution is still needed. Fishing is also pretty popular in the Connecticut River and canal backwaters, especially for native trout, walleyed pike, and bass.
Want to take your adventures to dry land? Take advantage of the Walk the Rock trail system, comprised of a series of short trails that connect downtown to some great riverfront spots. For the most panoramic views, though, you can't go wrong with Fall Mountain (on the New Hampshire side) and the Oak Hill trails. The scenery is all-encompassing.
A walk through Bellows Falls' historic downtown
Beyond its natural charm, Bellows Falls also promises visitors historical character and a couple of great attractions to marvel at. The village still retains much of its 19th- and early 20th-century allure, complete with brick commercial blocks, narrow streets, stone bridges, and historic canal edges. One clear standout, though, is the Bellows Falls Opera House, located at 7 Village Square. Built in the 1920s under a clock tower, the 553-seat theater is famous among locals for hosting films, classic movie nights, live music, and impressive performances. You'll have to pay an admissions fee, but as hundreds of stellar reviews on Google prove, it's more than worth it.
Other must-add stops for your itinerary include the Frank Adams Grist Mill and the Bellows Falls Petroglyph Site. The former is a museum that takes you back to the 19th century with a collection of machinery and tools that's unique to the village itself. Book a visit beforehand to get the latest info on hours and availability. The latter, true to its name, is an archaeological site where you'll get to see some panels of pre-contact Native American petroglyphs, which are also believed to be found in this region alone, making them one-of-a-kind.
Your exploration opportunities in the area are still far from over. If time allows, a quick day trip to Springfield (less than 20 minutes away from Bellows Falls) is always a good idea. This is one of Vermont's most affordable retirement towns, with scenic rivers and a thriving arts scene. Brattleboro is another great day trip option. Settled on the Connecticut River, the town is a funky New England escape with indie shops, jazz, and a famed ski jump.