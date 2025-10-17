Skip Oregon's Multnomah Falls For A Gorgeous Alternative With Better Hiking In The Columbia River Gorge
With a mystical bridge stretching across a 620-foot-tall waterfall and a backdrop of lush greenery, Multnomah Falls is nothing short of ethereal. It's no wonder that so many visitors flock to Oregon's tallest waterfall, making it one of the state's most-visited sites. With that said, nothing quite ruins the experience like overwhelming crowds, and sadly, this is the case at Multnomah Falls. Plus, if you're looking for a pleasant hike, some past visitors say the trek up to the top of the famed waterfall is best skipped. "We've done this hike a few times now, and our perspective on hiking near Multnomah Falls is generally that the hassle of dealing with parking and crowds isn't worth it, and you can find a more pleasant hike in the Gorge," said travel blog Wheatless Wanderlust.
The good news is, Multnomah Falls isn't the only gorgeous destination in the Columbia River Gorge. As a region with one of the highest concentrations of tall waterfalls in the entire continent, you have plenty of options — but if you can only choose one, make it Horsetail Falls. Just a few miles away from Multnomah, this 176-foot waterfall isn't just awe-inspiring — it's also incredibly easy to visit.
From the city of Portland, it's just a 40-minute drive to Horsetail Falls. Located right off the highway, with free parking right across the street, you're immediately greeted with views of Horsetail — no hiking required. If you want, you can go down just a few steps to reach the water. "This turned out to be our favorite waterfall on the Columbia River Gorge," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It was beautiful."
Visiting the Columbia River Gorge and Horsetail Falls
The Columbia River Gorge is full of gorgeous hiking spots, some of which can be found right by Horsetail Falls. Don't skip hiking up to Upper Horsetail Falls — from the Horsetail Falls parking lot, it's less than half a mile, taking roughly 10 minutes to hike up. This cascade, also known as Ponytail Falls, actually connects to Horsetail, but here, you can walk behind the waterfall for a truly mesmerizing view. Just keep in mind that the trail can be slippery and uneven, so don't forget to wear proper shoes. If you'd like to continue on, you can keep following the Horsetail Falls Loop Hike, which leads to a fantastic viewpoint of the Oneonta Gorge over 2.6 miles.
Anyone visiting Oregon by air should fly into Portland International Airport — not only is it just over 30 miles from the falls, but it's also considered one of the most beautiful airports in America, thanks to its incredible architecture. If you'd like to really immerse yourself in nature during your trip, opt for a stay at Carson Hot Springs Golf and Spa Resort. The highly-rated hotel, hidden in Washington's Columbia River Gorge, dates back to the early 1900s, and offers lots of opportunities for rejuvenation, with its mineral springs and full-service spa. For more adventures, don't miss out on The Dalles, Columbia Gorge's best-kept secret, a town known for its wineries, music, and trails. It's less than an hour from Horsetail Falls, making it a wonderful detour.