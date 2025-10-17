Skip Oregon's Multnomah Falls For A Gorgeous Alternative With Better Hiking In The Columbia River Gorge

With a mystical bridge stretching across a 620-foot-tall waterfall and a backdrop of lush greenery, Multnomah Falls is nothing short of ethereal. It's no wonder that so many visitors flock to Oregon's tallest waterfall, making it one of the state's most-visited sites. With that said, nothing quite ruins the experience like overwhelming crowds, and sadly, this is the case at Multnomah Falls. Plus, if you're looking for a pleasant hike, some past visitors say the trek up to the top of the famed waterfall is best skipped. "We've done this hike a few times now, and our perspective on hiking near Multnomah Falls is generally that the hassle of dealing with parking and crowds isn't worth it, and you can find a more pleasant hike in the Gorge," said travel blog Wheatless Wanderlust.

The good news is, Multnomah Falls isn't the only gorgeous destination in the Columbia River Gorge. As a region with one of the highest concentrations of tall waterfalls in the entire continent, you have plenty of options — but if you can only choose one, make it Horsetail Falls. Just a few miles away from Multnomah, this 176-foot waterfall isn't just awe-inspiring — it's also incredibly easy to visit.

From the city of Portland, it's just a 40-minute drive to Horsetail Falls. Located right off the highway, with free parking right across the street, you're immediately greeted with views of Horsetail — no hiking required. If you want, you can go down just a few steps to reach the water. "This turned out to be our favorite waterfall on the Columbia River Gorge," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It was beautiful."