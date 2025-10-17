North Of Phoenix Lies Arizona's Scenic Desert Community Rich In Natural Beauty And History

The Grand Canyon is the world wonder that pulls travelers to northern Arizona, but there are plenty more reasons to visit. With places like the charming mountain town of Flagstaff and the glowing red rocks of mystical Sedona, you'll never run out of adventures, be they desert roadways, canyons, mountains, or tiny Southwestern towns. For example, the town of Rimrock is around a 1.5-hour drive north of Phoenix, with tons of enchanting natural beauty and much for history lovers to discover. In addition, it's only a 12-minute drive from Montezuma Castle National Monument, making it a perfect location if you plan on visiting this iconic location. Rimrock also puts you within reach of the pristine Montezuma Well — the area's number one TripAdvisor attraction.

If you're flying in, Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport is 105 miles away, while Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is 47 miles away, which is only a 45-minute drive. Flagstaff's airport is smaller but has connections to many cities across the US and may be a more convenient choice. To drive the rest of the way to Rimrock, you would take the I-17 north from Phoenix or south from Flagstaff.

While northern Arizona doesn't tend to get the blistering summer temperatures that Phoenix does, Rimrock still gets pretty toasty, with highs in the 80s Fahrenheit in summer. Sunny-yet-comfortable is the sweet spot, and you'll find this between April and June, but bring sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses to be safe. And of course, don't forget your camera, which you'll want to have with you to capture some of the stunning features of this region.