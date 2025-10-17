North Of Phoenix Lies Arizona's Scenic Desert Community Rich In Natural Beauty And History
The Grand Canyon is the world wonder that pulls travelers to northern Arizona, but there are plenty more reasons to visit. With places like the charming mountain town of Flagstaff and the glowing red rocks of mystical Sedona, you'll never run out of adventures, be they desert roadways, canyons, mountains, or tiny Southwestern towns. For example, the town of Rimrock is around a 1.5-hour drive north of Phoenix, with tons of enchanting natural beauty and much for history lovers to discover. In addition, it's only a 12-minute drive from Montezuma Castle National Monument, making it a perfect location if you plan on visiting this iconic location. Rimrock also puts you within reach of the pristine Montezuma Well — the area's number one TripAdvisor attraction.
If you're flying in, Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport is 105 miles away, while Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is 47 miles away, which is only a 45-minute drive. Flagstaff's airport is smaller but has connections to many cities across the US and may be a more convenient choice. To drive the rest of the way to Rimrock, you would take the I-17 north from Phoenix or south from Flagstaff.
While northern Arizona doesn't tend to get the blistering summer temperatures that Phoenix does, Rimrock still gets pretty toasty, with highs in the 80s Fahrenheit in summer. Sunny-yet-comfortable is the sweet spot, and you'll find this between April and June, but bring sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses to be safe. And of course, don't forget your camera, which you'll want to have with you to capture some of the stunning features of this region.
Rimrock — A doorway to an ancient world
Western author Zane Grey called Arizona "a state of extraordinary contrasts," and Rimrock is a great example of these juxtaposing landscapes. Unusually, Rimrock has dry, rocky desert on one side, and on the other, a strip of lush forest running alongside Beaver Creek, which winds through the town and surrounding area. Depending on the season, you might find yourself transported from sun-baked scrubland to green foliage in minutes. Certain hilly neighborhoods of Rimrock, such as the charmingly named Stardust Drive, provide impressive views of the town, but one particular destination is the real showstopper in these parts: Montezuma Castle National Monument.
The monument contains Montezuma Castle, one of the most intact cliff dwellings — a striking 20-room, five-story structure — in this part of Arizona, home to the ancient Sinagua people from the A.D. 1100s to the 1400s. A separate area of the monument that's also a must-visit is the lesser-known Montezuma Well, a 20-minute drive east of Montezuma Castle. This is a limestone crater filled with sparkling blue-green water that once sustained the Sinagua people. Visitors say that the stairs make this area more difficult for those with mobility limitations, and others mention there's no shade, so if you visit the well, be prepared for a little climbing and bring a wide-brimmed hat. To up the ante, turn this excursion into a glorious 4.3-mile loop hike that AllTrails deems one of the best in the area. The trail to the Montezuma Well Overlook via the Sunset Loop offers excellent views of the well, passing through lovely stands of mesquite trees and other desert plants.
Explore more of the Rimrock area's Native past
The Crane Petroglyph Heritage Site is a 10.7-mile drive from Rimrock and is the largest collection of petroglyphs known in the Verde Valley. A half-mile hike leads to one of the most significant spots, giving Native American history buffs a glimpse into the area's fascinating past. The Sinagua people were certainly busy artists! See if you can decipher which animals are depicted in the more than 1,000 petroglyphs, and learn from the rangers about how the rocks were originally used as a sun-tracking calendar. From October to May, you can visit this site Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the rest of the year, on those days from 8 a.m. to noon. Plan ahead so you don't miss out, and make sure to greet the erudite rangers.
When your mind becomes too full of historical information and it's time to rest up, there are multiple hotel options near Rimrock, like The Lodge at Cliff Castle Casino, which is conveniently located close to Montezuma Castle National Monument. If casino hotels are not your jam, the Beaver Creek Inn in Lake Montezuma is well loved, featuring 22 Southwestern-style rooms, often for less than $100 per night. In addition, the Monarch Ridge RV Park is very close to local nooks like the Rimrock Coffee Company for easy fill-ups on morning caffeine and to Robbie's, which offers American-style dining. You'll also only be a 30-minute drive from lively Sedona and 15 minutes from the high desert hideaway of Camp Verde, with more lodging options available in both of those places.