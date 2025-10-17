Texas' Scenic Trail Just Outside The 'Gateway To Big Bend' Is A Short Trek Leading To A Gorgeous View

The Hancock Hill Trail takes its name from the prominent hill it ascends, so expect a few sections to be fairly steep. In nice weather, experienced hikers accustomed to rocky terrain shouldn't find it too difficult. However, there's not much shade on the route, and the midday summer sun can transform this otherwise quick and enjoyable hour-long hike into a grueling ordeal if you aren't prepared with enough water and sun protection.

Some prefer to hike this trail for either sunrise or sunset, when temperatures are cooler and the view from the desk at the top of the hill can be truly breathtaking. Seeing the sun sink behind the distant mountains, casting deep orange hues across the western Texas sky, while pastel pinks and blues linger to the east, is an incredible sight. Seeing the brilliant tapestry of glimmering stars emerge afterwards can be gorgeous, too, but making your way back to the trailhead in the darkness is not necessarily an easy proposition.

The way down can prove more of a challenge, no matter when you go, with loose rocks underfoot that make slipping easy. The route is not always clearly marked, so hikers have underscored the importance of using GPS or trail-mapping apps. Some AllTrails reviewers report having cell reception nearly the entire way, but it's wise to download the map in advance, just in case.