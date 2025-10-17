Texas' Scenic Trail Just Outside The 'Gateway To Big Bend' Is A Short Trek Leading To A Gorgeous View
Standing incongruously at the top of a high hill, overlooking a flat, rocky landscape, is a large, weathered school desk, covered in stickers and doodles, and a plastic desk chair, sure to bring back memories for anyone who attended school in the 1980s. This time capsule was hauled into the Texas wilderness by students decades ago. You can still hike out today, sit at the desk, sign your name, and watch the beating hot sun travel across the wide open sky above. This is the Hancock Hill Trail.
From underrated trails with unbelievable views of the Chisos Mountains to popular switchbacks leading down to the Rio Grande, Big Bend National Park features impressive and challenging routes to explore — but one of this part of Texas' most approachable routes still provides a bit of a challenge is actually outside of the park's boundaries. Close to Alpine, Texas, the Hancock Hill Trail is right by Sul Ross State University. It begins in the school parking lot, near one of the dorms, and has long been trekked by students, as evidenced by a unique oddity at its summit. Along the way, you can take in the rolling green hills, rocky terrain, and views of Alpine from above. Keep your eyes open for desert wildflowers and a knotted dead tree with old bicycles wedged into its remaining branches.
What to expect while hiking the Hancock Hill Trail
The Hancock Hill Trail takes its name from the prominent hill it ascends, so expect a few sections to be fairly steep. In nice weather, experienced hikers accustomed to rocky terrain shouldn't find it too difficult. However, there's not much shade on the route, and the midday summer sun can transform this otherwise quick and enjoyable hour-long hike into a grueling ordeal if you aren't prepared with enough water and sun protection.
Some prefer to hike this trail for either sunrise or sunset, when temperatures are cooler and the view from the desk at the top of the hill can be truly breathtaking. Seeing the sun sink behind the distant mountains, casting deep orange hues across the western Texas sky, while pastel pinks and blues linger to the east, is an incredible sight. Seeing the brilliant tapestry of glimmering stars emerge afterwards can be gorgeous, too, but making your way back to the trailhead in the darkness is not necessarily an easy proposition.
The way down can prove more of a challenge, no matter when you go, with loose rocks underfoot that make slipping easy. The route is not always clearly marked, so hikers have underscored the importance of using GPS or trail-mapping apps. Some AllTrails reviewers report having cell reception nearly the entire way, but it's wise to download the map in advance, just in case.
Choose Alpine to explore the wild side of Texas in comfort
The Hancock Hill Trail is located near the city of Alpine, Texas, and can make a fun first foray into the desert landscapes beyond. From here, you can hike Hancock Hill, take a quick trip to the artsy hidden gem town of Marfa, and stargaze in Alpine's city parks – because the city's lighting is specifically designed to protect the region's famously dark skies.
Alpine has long been a first stop and a home base for those exploring this unique part of The Lone Star State. In fact, it is sometimes nicknamed the gateway to Big Bend. While technically more than an hour from the park's main attractions, staying in Alpine offers advantages over camping inside the park.
If you're traveling into the remote, beautiful, under-the-radar Big Bend National Park, you're about to witness some of Texas' most spectacular natural landscapes. But depending on the season, you may not want to spend the night in some of its harsher zones. Though Big Bend is one of the best national parks in America for stargazing, it is a truly wild place, far from civilization, and its oppressive summer heat has earned it a reputation as America's deadliest national park. Fortunately, you don't have to backcountry camp in the desert or the mountains to see Big Bend. Staying in Alpine offers convenience, giving you access to good roads, amenities, and easier staging for day trips, all without having to endure the blazing desert nights in the park itself.