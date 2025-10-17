Minnesota's City Near The Iowa Border Offers Nearby Tasty Cuisine And Small-Town Charm

There are many charming small cities in Minnesota, from the lakeside Alberta Lea offering festivals and family-friendly fun to the picturesque, artsy Stillwater, the state's birthplace. For even more tasty local cuisine and small-town charm, add Whalan to your list of must-visit, underrated Midwest cities.

Whalan is officially a city, but its population is tiny: It reported just 67 residents in the 2020 census, and the town's area covers less than half a square mile. Located about 20 miles from the Iowa border and 2.5 hours from Minneapolis (America's most bikeable city), Whalan is surrounded by nature, so you'll find plenty of hiking, cycling, and paddling. The city is also just a few miles from the slightly larger Lanesboro, the state's "rhubarb capital," with downtown dining, a famed festival, and an arts scene.

Both Whalan and Lanesboro are part of the Root River Valley, a scenic area of southern Minnesota around the eponymous river. The 42-mile paved Root River State Trail runs along an old railway through quaint cities in the valley, bringing bicyclers, hikers, roller skaters, cross-country skiers, and nature lovers to the area. Whalan has the distinction of being the smallest town on the trail.