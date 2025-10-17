Minnesota's City Near The Iowa Border Offers Nearby Tasty Cuisine And Small-Town Charm
There are many charming small cities in Minnesota, from the lakeside Alberta Lea offering festivals and family-friendly fun to the picturesque, artsy Stillwater, the state's birthplace. For even more tasty local cuisine and small-town charm, add Whalan to your list of must-visit, underrated Midwest cities.
Whalan is officially a city, but its population is tiny: It reported just 67 residents in the 2020 census, and the town's area covers less than half a square mile. Located about 20 miles from the Iowa border and 2.5 hours from Minneapolis (America's most bikeable city), Whalan is surrounded by nature, so you'll find plenty of hiking, cycling, and paddling. The city is also just a few miles from the slightly larger Lanesboro, the state's "rhubarb capital," with downtown dining, a famed festival, and an arts scene.
Both Whalan and Lanesboro are part of the Root River Valley, a scenic area of southern Minnesota around the eponymous river. The 42-mile paved Root River State Trail runs along an old railway through quaint cities in the valley, bringing bicyclers, hikers, roller skaters, cross-country skiers, and nature lovers to the area. Whalan has the distinction of being the smallest town on the trail.
Tasty cuisine near Whalan
Whalan is home to one notable local eatery: the Aroma Pie Shoppe, a seasonal store selling homemade pies as well as sandwiches from Memorial Day through September. The shop offers over 20 flavors and sells up to 100 pies on its busiest days; it's particularly known for its banana cream offering. Aroma is a popular stop for bicyclers and hikers traveling on the Root River State Trail, as well as Whalan and Lanesboro locals with a sweet tooth. Despite Whalan's small size, Aroma is so popular that it can draw long lines during busy days such as Labor Day weekend. One Yelp reviewer calls it the "best dang pie in southern Minnesota and definitely top five regionally and maybe even nationally."
Whalan is also a short 10-minute drive or 30-minute bike ride away from Lanesboro, featuring several notable restaurants. The Pedal Pushers Cafe offers from-scratch grain and rice bowls, salads, sandwiches, and burgers alongside craft beer and homemade root beer. The decor is bicycle-themed and often draws cyclers following the Root River State Trail. Lanesboro Pastry Shoppe is locally famous for its breakfast goodies, particularly the pecan caramel cinnamon rolls. Juniper's Restaurant offers scenic views of the Root River and a menu featuring elevated fast-casual cuisine like Wisconsin cheese curds, burgers, mushroom soup, and pastas.
Whalan's small-town charm
Whalan is full of small-town charm, and it's easy to spend an hour or two exploring the city (it's less than half a square mile, after all). Learn about the town's history at the Whalan History Museum, found on the second floor of the historic Town Hall, constructed in 1898. Visit the Whalan Depot, a former train depot from the 1870s that now houses a gift and snack shop with old-fashioned memorabilia, including a log book that's over a century old.
There's also Ernie's Station, a gas station built in 1917 that has been restored by Ernie Johnson, a local history enthusiast. He's filled it with vintage items, including classic cars, historic gas pumps, and old signage. Johnson told the Bemidji Pioneer in 2022, "Everybody's tearing stuff down, and this way you can preserve history for a little while." The station is a popular photo op for people passing through town on the Root River State Trail.
You'll also find several quaint shops and unique attractions in Whalan. Gator Greens Mini Golf is a nine-hole mini golf course with alligator-themed decor, while Treasures on the Trail sells handmade bicycle-themed gifts. Whalan's community events are just as quirky. In May, Whalan holds the Stand Still Parade, where floats remain in place and people walk around to view them. For about 50 years, the town has hosted a fast-pitch softball tournament on July Fourth, and in February, cross-country skiers can travel the Root River State Trail by candlelight and end their journey with soup, sandwiches, and a warm bonfire.