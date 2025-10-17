One Of America's Oldest Botanical Gardens Is An Ethereal Berkshires Gem That Feels Like A Fantasy World

The Berkshires are a not-so-hidden destination for a quiet getaway in Massachusetts. Just a stone's throw from Pittsfield, a buzzing artsy city with world-class food and fun, is Stockbridge, home to one of the oldest botanical gardens in the Northeast, the Berkshire Botanical Garden. Opened in the early 1930s, it prides itself as a place where you can not only see native and non-native plants and flowers arranged in beautiful designs, but also learn about the vast world of horticulture via workshops, classes, and more. The garden covers 24 acres across dozens of garden spaces, each with a theme and design showcasing a variety of plants and horticultural techniques.

A recent addition is Lucy's Garden, a space where hedges are sculpted and trimmed into familiar shapes, from animals to furniture, giving the area a Lewis Carroll-like quality. Want to feel like you're wandering into fairy land? Take a stroll through the winding paths of the Wildflower Meadow, a 2.5-acre space where hundreds of plants and flowers native to the Northeast grow together naturally.

You'll also find art pieces scattered throughout the gardens, including the Tree of Forty Fruit, a horticultural art piece that supports over 30 varieties of stone fruit. The tree was conceptualized by Sam Van Aken, who continues to come and graft additional fruit-bearing branches to the tree. You can find jam made from the fruit harvested from the Frankenstein-like tree to take home at the Visitor Center's Gift Shop, prepared by members of the Herbs Associates of the Berkshire Botanical Garden.