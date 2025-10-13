Spain's Mysterious Village Of The Witches Is One Of Europe's Best Halloween Destinations

In the heart of Spain's pastoral Basque Country, lush green hillsides punctuated by red-roofed, timber-framed farmhouses and roaming sheep are the norm. There is a small village, however, that has earned a more ominous reputation for its history with witchcraft. Zugarramurdi, known as the village of witches, is charming to visit year-round, but particularly appealing in the fall if you're seeking a spooky destination in Europe to visit for Halloween. Especially if you're looking for something off the beaten path.

Witchcraft lore is rooted in history, as Zugarramurdi's past is synonymous with the Basque Witch Trials that took place during the Spanish Inquisition. While the town dates back to 1154, it was in the early 1600s when local residents are said to have clashed with "witches" who were ultimately imprisoned and sent to Logroño for the Basque witch trials. Both men and women were considered to be witches, and the "akelarres," or witches' gatherings, would take place in the meadows just outside the village center. The Basque word akelarre technically means "field of the billy-goat," but it has become synonymous with witchcraft as the devil is said to have manifested himself in the form of a man-goat, who was typically present at these gatherings, dancing with participants.

To delve into the town's notorious past, visitors should start at the Zugarramurdi Witches Museum. Admission costs less than $10, and you can see the whole thing in under an hour. Presented in multiple languages, the purpose of the museum is to paint an authentic picture of what Basque life was like in Zugarramurdi 400 years ago. It also honors the thousands of men and women who were accused of witchcraft, or at the time, rituals relating to folk medicine and medicinal plants. The Witches Museum will challenge your perception of witches, while also priming you for an eerie visit to the infamous Zugarramurdi Cave, where they used to gather.