Retirees Flock To Visit This Warm-Weathered Southwestern US City With Breathtaking Views And Landscapes

If you're unfamiliar with the term "snowbirds," they're not quite birds, rather mature adults who live in colder climates, like Canada, and migrate to warmer states in the U.S. As someone from South Florida, I'm no stranger to this concept. In fact, many retirees end up moving to destinations with sunny weather. However, America's best place to retire in 2025 is not in Florida, but in Arizona, and one Copper State city in particular has been making headlines: Sedona, which has topped recent lists of destinations for retirees to visit for cheap winter travel. From December until February, the weather typically reaches a high in the 60s and a low in the 40s. For snowbirds, this might feel like summer!

There are a few ways to get to the city. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nearest international airport, but it is about a two-hour drive south of Sedona. Your closest commercial flight option is the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, which is about a 45-minute drive north of the city. Sedona is a great option for retirees because it's not as crowded as places like Phoenix or Scottsdale, and it marries small-town community vibes with peaceful nature views. From outdoor adventures to leisurely walks around open-air shopping centers, it's an attractive destination for retirees and visitors alike.