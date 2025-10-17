Retirees Flock To Visit This Warm-Weathered Southwestern US City With Breathtaking Views And Landscapes
If you're unfamiliar with the term "snowbirds," they're not quite birds, rather mature adults who live in colder climates, like Canada, and migrate to warmer states in the U.S. As someone from South Florida, I'm no stranger to this concept. In fact, many retirees end up moving to destinations with sunny weather. However, America's best place to retire in 2025 is not in Florida, but in Arizona, and one Copper State city in particular has been making headlines: Sedona, which has topped recent lists of destinations for retirees to visit for cheap winter travel. From December until February, the weather typically reaches a high in the 60s and a low in the 40s. For snowbirds, this might feel like summer!
There are a few ways to get to the city. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is the nearest international airport, but it is about a two-hour drive south of Sedona. Your closest commercial flight option is the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, which is about a 45-minute drive north of the city. Sedona is a great option for retirees because it's not as crowded as places like Phoenix or Scottsdale, and it marries small-town community vibes with peaceful nature views. From outdoor adventures to leisurely walks around open-air shopping centers, it's an attractive destination for retirees and visitors alike.
Outdoor adventures in Sedona
Sedona's desert landscape provides a unique scenery unlike any other. If you love hiking, mountain biking, or just simply reconnecting with nature's wild side, this city will scratch the adventurer's itch. There are over 100 hiking trails in town for retirees simply looking to kick back and enjoy Mother Nature's greatest pleasures. Pathways in the area cater to all skill levels, each offering breathtaking views of the surrounding canyons and red rock formations.
While hikes like Cathedral Rock Trail and Bear Mountain are more challenging trails, visitors can explore meditation and serenity along Oak Creek Canyon. Here, you'll find winding routes with dramatic rock formations acting as walls on either side of you, leading the way through. For those who enjoy a slower pace, the area also offers wine tours around local vineyards and a stunning stargazing tour out in the desert, where the freedom from the light pollution of a busy downtown offers a crystal-clear look at the night sky. Sedona is a well-rounded place with a range of activities, all of which allow you to catch the sunshine and get away from your snowy residence.
The arts and culture scene in Sedona
Arizona isn't just an outdoor beauty; it's filled with culture. The state has cities that act as artist hubs for galleries, museums, and local cuisine, but Sedona, in particular, stands out as a hot spot, blending natural beauty with creative expression. The town features everything from charming outdoor markets to well-recognized international film festivals. Whatever you're looking for, here, you can get the best of both worlds.
Visit the Tlaquepaque Art & Shopping Village, a haven for the local crafts scene that has a reputation as a must-see. It's full of specialty boutiques and restaurants, and it has such beautiful scenery that it's become a wedding venue. Retirees can take a nice stroll, buy some new goodies, and even get a bite to eat in a place that claims to be the "art and soul of Sedona." Moviegoers can check out the Sedona International Film Festival at the end of February, which has been running for more than 30 years. There are events, concerts, and even a chance to meet the filmmakers. The arts and culture scene provides an inspiring complement to its stunning landscapes.
