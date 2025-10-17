Why Tourists Should Never Try To Order Olive Garden-Style Food While In Italy

For American visitors to Italy, the excitement of indulging in authentic Italian cuisine — fresh from the land that gave the world pasta, gelato, and robust espresso — is often the highlight of any trip. Yet, American travelers clutching menus in Roman trattorias, confidently ordering "fettuccine Alfredo" or requesting extra breadsticks, have become an increasingly common sight — and a source of bewilderment for Italian servers.

Few things illustrate this disconnect more vividly than the idea of ordering dishes inspired by Olive Garden, while dining on Italian soil. The popular U.S.-based Italian-American restaurant chain helped popularize Italian-American cuisine, creating its own version of "Italian" food that bears little resemblance to traditional Italian cooking. In comes social media to amplify these cultural misunderstandings like the proverbial virus.

A recent TikTok video captures this cultural clash perfectly. In the video, which has racked up millions of views, Gabby's Bostonian father tries to order an Olive Garden staple — chicken parmigiana — at an Italian restaurant by showing the waiter a photo on his smartphone. The waiter's reaction is priceless: a mix of confusion and horror as he looks at the image of a breaded chicken breast smothered in sauce and melted cheese atop spaghetti as if he were looking at a coiled cobra. While remaining friendly and professional, he mutters a dismayed "horrible" and explains that there is no such dish on the menu. These scenarios frustrate both tourists and restaurant staff, and add to the things tourists do that drive locals up the wall.