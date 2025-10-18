Tourists Should Avoid This Dangerous Neighborhood In Savannah After Dark
Savannah is one of those destinations that attracts a wide range of travelers, and those who have visited 'The Hostess City of the South' know exactly why. The lovers of hikes, trails, and forest bathing will find their nature needs met, as well as those ready to dine at the city's most iconic restaurant, which attracts celebrities (even if it is only open for 3 hours a day). While Savannah attracts almost 13 million people yearly with lots of unique things to enjoy, like visiting one of the most 'haunted hotels in America', it isn't danger-free. West Savannah and Yamacraw Village are the areas you'll want to be sure to avoid come nightfall.
As with all destinations, it's always wise to be mindful of the areas you wander in, and West Savannah and Yamacraw Village have a reputation worth noting when planning your itinerary. Yamacraw Village is a housing project that was constructed in 1941. It's one of the nation's oldest housing projects with historical significance for the African American community. It still has some of the dilapidated buildings standing today. West Savannah's history is interconnected with the lives and neglect of its African American community. It once served the freed enslaved community, laborers, and is now home to gangs, crimes, addiction, abuse, and shootings. As a whole, this region sees crimes like theft, fights, and drug activity.
According to a 2025 crime map, in West Savannah, there are several gun crime incidents, with some leading to fatalities. Reports show that in Savannah, tourists lost approximately $620,000 in both cash and possessions, largely around the Historic District and riverfront. Both Yamacraw Village and West Savannah are located to the west of the North Historic District, which offers restaurants, hotels, and shopping areas like River Street and Broughton Street.
Things to remember if you're in or near West Savannah and Yayamamacraw Village
Georgia's oldest city is a true gem, but to make the most out of your trip to Savannah, there are certain things you'll want to be cautious of. While the main tourist areas of Savannah are largely considered safe and patrolled, it's important to remain vigilant when wandering in general. In West Savannah, the overall crime rate is reported to be over twice the national average, and in Yamacraw Village, it is 50% above the national average. The majority of crime across the city occurs between 9 pm and 3 am, so it may be worth walking in groups or organizing safe transportation to get around. As with most destinations, it's also important to use common sense and not put yourself at risk with decisions like not walking home while drunk and vulnerable.
Across the entire city, there are systemic projects to improve safety measures. The 'Safer Together' Initiative, launched in 2024, is one way that the local government and police are seeking to make an impact by lowering crime rates and incidents through an app that provides real-time updates and anonymous tips. Even with these efforts, travelers should note that areas like Yamacraw Village are underfunded and neglected in ways that create the environment for crime. For instance, housing conditions are known to be poorer than in other parts of Savannah, and public street lighting is not always a guarantee, meaning the risk of both small and significant crimes may increase. By sticking to tourist spots that offer proper amenities and well-lit streets, and by remaining sensitive to the realities of poverty in these areas, you'll be able to minimize any exposure to harm.