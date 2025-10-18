Tourists Should Avoid This Dangerous Neighborhood In Savannah After Dark

Savannah is one of those destinations that attracts a wide range of travelers, and those who have visited 'The Hostess City of the South' know exactly why. The lovers of hikes, trails, and forest bathing will find their nature needs met, as well as those ready to dine at the city's most iconic restaurant, which attracts celebrities (even if it is only open for 3 hours a day). While Savannah attracts almost 13 million people yearly with lots of unique things to enjoy, like visiting one of the most 'haunted hotels in America', it isn't danger-free. West Savannah and Yamacraw Village are the areas you'll want to be sure to avoid come nightfall.

As with all destinations, it's always wise to be mindful of the areas you wander in, and West Savannah and Yamacraw Village have a reputation worth noting when planning your itinerary. Yamacraw Village is a housing project that was constructed in 1941. It's one of the nation's oldest housing projects with historical significance for the African American community. It still has some of the dilapidated buildings standing today. West Savannah's history is interconnected with the lives and neglect of its African American community. It once served the freed enslaved community, laborers, and is now home to gangs, crimes, addiction, abuse, and shootings. As a whole, this region sees crimes like theft, fights, and drug activity.

According to a 2025 crime map, in West Savannah, there are several gun crime incidents, with some leading to fatalities. Reports show that in Savannah, tourists lost approximately $620,000 in both cash and possessions, largely around the Historic District and riverfront. Both Yamacraw Village and West Savannah are located to the west of the North Historic District, which offers restaurants, hotels, and shopping areas like River Street and Broughton Street.