One Of Tennessee's Most Under-The-Radar Getaways Is This Artsy City With An Opera House And Charming Downtown
If you're looking for a Tennessee getaway that blends small-town character with creative energy, this one might surprise you. About an hour south of Nashville (and not far from the Alabama border) you'll find a place called Pulaski that manages to feel both historic and artistic at the same time. Once you travel about 55 miles from the Huntsville International Airport (HSV), you'll find its downtown streets wrap around a stately courthouse, and its century-old opera house still echoes with performances. The city feels lived-in and local, where murals brighten brick walls and coffee shops double as art galleries.
At the center of it all is Courthouse Square, part of the Pulaski Courthouse Square Historic District. The focal point here is the Giles County Courthouse, a Beaux-Arts building known for its tall Corinthian columns and a rather old bell (from 1858) that still chimes every hour. Around it are buildings that have stood since the late 1800s, many that are now home to boutiques, cafes, and small businesses. In 2015, the area earned the designation of a Tennessee Main Street Community for its preservation work and growing business scene. You'll likely spend time walking these few blocks, stopping for coffee at Second Street Coffee House or browsing The Clothes Pen, where local creativity settles into your soul quite nicely.
The city's love for the arts centers around the Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory (STAAR) Theatre, which runs inside the historic Antoinette Hall. Built in 1868, the building used to host traveling shows and community performances before closing in the early 1900s. More than a century later, it's again becoming the heart of Pulaski's art scene, where live performances, workshops, and small concerts bring people downtown.
The art scene and what to do in Pulaski
Pulaski is also filled to the brim with creativity all around town. The Unsung Heroes Project of Giles County by artist Bernice Davidson has turned public walls into an outdoor museum, honoring figures such as educator Matt Gardner, Cherokee leader Nancy Ward, and General Casimir Pulaski. Just outside of downtown, a 120-year-old barn at Friendship Acres farm carries the orange-and-white "Everywhere You Look, UT" mural, adding a bright touch of state pride.
For those in the crew wanting to make something of their own, The Broken Brush Art Studio is a chill, walk-in art space where you can paint pottery, wood, or stretched canvases. Pulaski's history can also be seen at the Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center in Pleasant Run Park, which tells the story of two Cherokee removal routes that passed through Giles County in the 1800s. The bronze sculpture of a Cherokee family makes it a moving visit. If you enjoy short drives, you'll find plenty of inspiration in three of Tennessee's best state parks that thrive on this road trip full of charming trails and waterfalls. For something a tad closer, you can go to the Giles County Historical Society Museum, which holds thousands of artifacts from early county life, including Civil War items and photographs of the old town square.
If you plan your trip in June, you'll catch the SunDrop Festival, Pulaski's biggest community get-together. Named after the popular drink, it fills the square with music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. The main event is the First National Bank Milk Drop, where one person pours milk from the courthouse balcony into a container held on the head of a teammate below. It's trickier than it sounds and remains a crowd favorite.
The opera house, plus where to stay and eat in Pulaski
Antoinette Hall's story is supposedly one of the most interesting in Tennessee's small-city history. It was built by Angenol Cox, who named it for his wife, and it opened to the public on Christmas Day that same year. It previously hosted everything from shows to graduations before closing in the early 1900s. Nowadays, the nonprofit STAAR Theatre runs performances on the lower level and is working toward a full restoration with plans for a 350-seat space, classrooms, and other artistic features.
When it comes to food, you'll find a plethora of flavors in this small town. Hickory House Restaurant is known for slow-smoked barbecue and steaks, while The Southern Table serves comfort food like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and homemade goodies. Kitchen 218 has a modern approach with burgers and flatbreads, and its upstairs space, Venue 220, has live music. Kathy's Bar & Grill is a staple in the area for its half-pound burgers and friendly vibes. For coffee lovers, Second Street Coffee House and The Yellow Deli are both solid stops on the trip.
If you're staying overnight, you'll find a few hotels like the Hampton Inn and Quality Inn. Mulberry Lavender Farm and B&B gives you the chance to stay in an old-timey farmhouse from the 1860s that was once owned by a relative of Jack Daniel. One of the best post-Pulaski day trips can also be checked out in this six-hour route through Tennessee's majestic mountains that boasts many of the state's most iconic natural wonders. Or you might want to add the Ocoee Scenic Byway, which is one of Tennessee's most underrated gems with a scenic lake drive that showcases stunning fall foliage views, and perfect to close out your Volunteer State extravaganza.