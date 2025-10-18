One Of Tennessee's Most Under-The-Radar Getaways Is This Artsy City With An Opera House And Charming Downtown

If you're looking for a Tennessee getaway that blends small-town character with creative energy, this one might surprise you. About an hour south of Nashville (and not far from the Alabama border) you'll find a place called Pulaski that manages to feel both historic and artistic at the same time. Once you travel about 55 miles from the Huntsville International Airport (HSV), you'll find its downtown streets wrap around a stately courthouse, and its century-old opera house still echoes with performances. The city feels lived-in and local, where murals brighten brick walls and coffee shops double as art galleries.

At the center of it all is Courthouse Square, part of the Pulaski Courthouse Square Historic District. The focal point here is the Giles County Courthouse, a Beaux-Arts building known for its tall Corinthian columns and a rather old bell (from 1858) that still chimes every hour. Around it are buildings that have stood since the late 1800s, many that are now home to boutiques, cafes, and small businesses. In 2015, the area earned the designation of a Tennessee Main Street Community for its preservation work and growing business scene. You'll likely spend time walking these few blocks, stopping for coffee at Second Street Coffee House or browsing The Clothes Pen, where local creativity settles into your soul quite nicely.

The city's love for the arts centers around the Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory (STAAR) Theatre, which runs inside the historic Antoinette Hall. Built in 1868, the building used to host traveling shows and community performances before closing in the early 1900s. More than a century later, it's again becoming the heart of Pulaski's art scene, where live performances, workshops, and small concerts bring people downtown.