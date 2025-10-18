This Magical Gondola Ride In Minnesota Puts You Right In The Middle Of Fall's Most Scenic Views
Autumn is here, and so are all the outdoor activities that come along with it, from apple picking and pumpkin carving to harvest festivals and Halloween parties. Make the most of the season with a stroll through the world's longest corn maze or a hike through woods enlivened by changing colors. You can also experience fall foliage displays from the water, slowly making your way up the Hudson River on a dedicated boat cruise — or from the air on a magical gondola ride in northern Minnesota's Sawtooth Mountains.
The Summit Express Gondola takes passengers on a scenic ride to the summit of Moose Mountain, providing one-of-a-kind views over vibrantly hued red, orange, and yellow landscapes along the journey. The aerial tramway is open year-round. In winter, the gondola transports skiers and snowboarders to the top of the slopes at Lutsen Mountains, the largest ski resort in the Midwest. Outside of the coldest months, it's popular with hikers, wildlife lovers, and of course, fall foliage enthusiasts.
Ride high above fall landscapes in the Sawtooth Mountains
According to the predictions of the Old Farmer's Almanac, the time to go is now: the Sawtooth Mountains see peak fall colors through mid-October. Reserve your tickets online ($35 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids five and under, as of this writing) and make your way to the resort's base area, where the Summit Express Gondola departs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on select dates.
The ride to the 1,000-foot summit takes about eight minutes. During the trip, you'll take in sweeping views of the Poplar River Valley, the north shore of Lake Superior, and the surrounding mountain peaks, enjoying colorful landscapes with bright red maples, golden tamaracks, and luminous yellow birches and aspens. Bring your binoculars: it's not uncommon to spot eagles, bears, timber wolves, and moose from a distance.
Once at the top, visitors can explore hiking trails, including the SHT Spur Trail and Ridgeline Trail, a picturesque mile-long loop that offers views over the lake and the Superior National Forest. Then grab a coffee or a beer at the mountaintop Summit Cafeteria to relax and enjoy the scenery. You can linger as long as you like, just as long as you don't miss the last gondola ride back down.
Plan an adventure on the Summit Express Gondola
There's a range of dining and lodging options at the end of your fall foliage gondola ride. Charlie's Alpine Bistro, located near the gondola's entrance at the resort's base area, offers casual indoor and outdoor dining with mountain views. It's open daily from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 3 to 10 p.m., and the bar stays open until 11 p.m.
Steps away are a pair of on-mountain accommodations. Reserve one of the brand-new Sunset Studios (from $134 per night), each with a balcony or a patio with direct access to the mountain, or check into the Eagle Ridge Resort (rooms from $114 per night), with a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, plus ski-in, ski-out access in winter.
The closest major airport is Duluth International Airport, located about two hours away by car. Fall foliage enthusiasts, take note: the underrated city of Duluth, set on the shores of Lake Superior, is another excellent destination to see the changing leaves in a gorgeous natural landscape.