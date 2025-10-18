This Magical Gondola Ride In Minnesota Puts You Right In The Middle Of Fall's Most Scenic Views

According to the predictions of the Old Farmer's Almanac, the time to go is now: the Sawtooth Mountains see peak fall colors through mid-October. Reserve your tickets online ($35 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids five and under, as of this writing) and make your way to the resort's base area, where the Summit Express Gondola departs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on select dates.

The ride to the 1,000-foot summit takes about eight minutes. During the trip, you'll take in sweeping views of the Poplar River Valley, the north shore of Lake Superior, and the surrounding mountain peaks, enjoying colorful landscapes with bright red maples, golden tamaracks, and luminous yellow birches and aspens. Bring your binoculars: it's not uncommon to spot eagles, bears, timber wolves, and moose from a distance.

Once at the top, visitors can explore hiking trails, including the SHT Spur Trail and Ridgeline Trail, a picturesque mile-long loop that offers views over the lake and the Superior National Forest. Then grab a coffee or a beer at the mountaintop Summit Cafeteria to relax and enjoy the scenery. You can linger as long as you like, just as long as you don't miss the last gondola ride back down.