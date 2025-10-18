One Of Rhode Island's Best College Towns Is Packed With American History, Coastal Charm, And Boutique Finds
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but it offers plenty in terms of travel, including this village on the coast that's perfectly New England and this stunning state park that's also a historic gem. Rhode Island is also home to one of the nation's best college towns — and no, I'm not talking about Providence (though it does have some of the East Coast's best shopping). Add East Greenwich, Rhode Island to your list of underrated East Coast towns. Home to the New England Institute of Technology, East Greenwich is packed with American history, coastal charm, and boutique finds.
Located about 20 miles from Providence on the Narragansett Bay, East Greenwich is right in the middle of the state. It's one of the oldest towns in Rhode Island — in fact, it was incorporated in 1677, making it older than the United States itself. The town's history is commemorated in several museums, and some buildings constructed in the 1700s and 1800s are still standing in the East Greenwich Historic District. In addition to all its history, East Greenwich has a thriving shopping and restaurant scene, centered around Main Street.
American history in East Greenwich
History enthusiasts will want to visit at least one of the town's museums. One of East Greenwich's most popular attractions is the Varnum House Museum, named after James Mitchell Varnum, who began construction on the Georgian mansion in 1773. Today, the museum is dedicated to Revolutionary War history, complete with many 18th century artifacts and a few from the 17th century, too. Its sister museum, the Varnum Armory Museum, contains the largest collection of military history in Rhode Island, with artifacts including the oldest American flag in the country and letters from George Washington. The Rhode Island Historic Militia makes its headquarters there; you might catch them in a local parade, educational event, or musket firing competition.
For another perspective on history, visit the New England Wireless & Steam Museum, commemorating the beginnings of radio and steam power. Or stop by the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman's Museum to see antique firefighting equipment. While visiting town, take a moment to view the outside of Windmill Cottage, a Greek Revival home built in 1818. It was purchased by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1866. Today, the home is privately owned but can be viewed from the road. You can also visit Goddard Memorial State Park, named after the Civil War general who once lived there. Today, it's Rhode Island's most popular metropolitan park and includes a beach, equestrian trails, a performing arts center, and a nine-hole golf course.
East Greenwich's Main Street
Stroll down East Greenwich's Main Street and you'll see many charming boutiques as well as local restaurants. Stores include the Green Door, selling gifts and home accessories; crystals and oddities shop Third Rock Emporium; contemporary clothing store Therapy Boutique; antique and vintage jewelry store Harbour Galleries; nautical clothing and accessory shop Bags by Iris; and men's clothing store Blueprint 5. You'll also find the Greenwich Odeum, a 1920s-era theater that today showcases live music, comedy, and films.
Main Street is home to many restaurants, too. New American spot Dante's Kitchen is a popular brunch choice; Italian restaurant La Masseria is known for its ravioli; Besos serves Spanish tapas in a historic building; Jiggers Diner is beloved for its pancakes; Indian restaurant Rasa brings flavor to the village; and Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar has great seafood. Stop by Silver Spoon Bakery for dessert. A short walk away, you'll encounter the coastal waterfront district, another foodie hotspot. Blu on the Water offers local seafood on the state's largest waterfront deck, Finn's Harborside serves Rhode Island-style clam chowder, and Water Street Kitchen & Bar is a popular sushi spot. Make sure you take time to enjoy views of the marina, too!