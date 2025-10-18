One Of Rhode Island's Best College Towns Is Packed With American History, Coastal Charm, And Boutique Finds

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but it offers plenty in terms of travel, including this village on the coast that's perfectly New England and this stunning state park that's also a historic gem. Rhode Island is also home to one of the nation's best college towns — and no, I'm not talking about Providence (though it does have some of the East Coast's best shopping). Add East Greenwich, Rhode Island to your list of underrated East Coast towns. Home to the New England Institute of Technology, East Greenwich is packed with American history, coastal charm, and boutique finds.

Located about 20 miles from Providence on the Narragansett Bay, East Greenwich is right in the middle of the state. It's one of the oldest towns in Rhode Island — in fact, it was incorporated in 1677, making it older than the United States itself. The town's history is commemorated in several museums, and some buildings constructed in the 1700s and 1800s are still standing in the East Greenwich Historic District. In addition to all its history, East Greenwich has a thriving shopping and restaurant scene, centered around Main Street.