Connecticut's Underrated State Park Hosts An Impressive Structure To See The Heartland With A Unique Birds-Eye View

Of the six New England states, Connecticut probably isn't the first to come to mind as a prime destination for outdoor activities. Not that Connecticut is devoid of any worthwhile attractions, as the state's lengthy history and rich culture imbue it with charming spots like the boutique-rich village of Bethel and the underrated walkable college town of Storrs. Still, outdoor lovers visiting Connecticut may want something more than beautiful historic towns and Colonial-era sites. Fortunately, though it lacks the epic mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, or the seaside splendor of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Connecticut does have plenty of underrated areas to delight any nature lover. One of the state's best destinations to explore its underappreciated natural resources is the impressive Mount Tom State Park.

Mount Tom State Park sits in northwestern Connecticut's scenic Litchfield Hills, about an hour's drive west of Bradley International Airport, and about two hours north of New York City. Connecticut is not known for having mountains, but the word "mount" in the park's name should indicate that you'll find at least some high-elevation views during your visit. Though Mount Tom State Park's namesake summit is not the highest point in Connecticut, its ideal location in the heart of the Litchfield region provides it with some incredible long-distance scenery. Even better, the Mount Tom summit features one of the state's most eye-catching historic buildings, one that further enhances the view from the top. And with gorgeous forest trails, a lovely pond, and plenty of fun activities, Mount Tom State Park is the perfect place for a fun day trip that makes the most of Connecticut's overlooked natural beauty.