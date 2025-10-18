One Of Texas' Top Swimming Towns Is A Hill Country Haven With Float Trips, Caves, And Canyon Trails
When you think of Texas Hill Country, your mind might not immediately go to swimming. From Bandera, the town known as the 'cowboy capital of the world,' to the region's wealth of Texas' best wineries and abundance of rustic charm, the area has much else to offer. But this dry, arid region does, in fact, contain some hidden gem aquatic havens, like the oasis that is the town of Concan, Texas. Located just 90 minutes by car from San Antonio — which is also the nearest airport, for travelers coming from further away — Concan is situated in north-central Uvalde County along the Frio River and State Highway 127.
It's Concan's prime location along the river that makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts and weekend adventurers. With a multitude of fun activities available — from roaming the trails, taking in canyon views, exploring caves, or simply floating down the river — a weekend (or longer) getaway to Concan is well worth the trip. So pack up your swimsuit and sunblock (and a good pair of walking shoes) and hit the road to make your way to this Hill Country jewel.
Float down the river in Concan
With the Frio River running right through Concan, this charming town is ripe for nautical activities. If you visit in the warmer months, don't miss the opportunity to go tubing. After all, what better way to enjoy a sunny day and gorgeous views than by leisurely floating down the river? Head to Happy Hollow Frio River Outfitters, where you can rent tubes (as well as a tube for your drink cooler) by the day or by the week. Looking for something more active? Kayaks are also available for rental if you're eager to work up a sweat on your trip down the river. And good news for spontaneous adventurers: there's no need to make a reservation in advance here.
Another option for acquiring tubing gear is Andy's on River Road. Here, like at Happy Hollow, you can rent a tube or kayak as well as sign up for a shuttle service to transport you to and from the float's start and end points. At Andy's, you can also stock up on all the additional goods you'll want for your time on the river (and in Hill Country more broadly), from firewood to barbecues to snacks to fishing gear and beyond. Know before you go: tube rentals are available from April to September, and kayak rentals are available from March to October annually.
Explore epic caves and canyon trails
Happier on land than on water? You're in luck: Concan has no shortage of beautiful trails to trot along. Just outside of town is Garner State Park, where you'll find the Mount 'Ol Baldy trail. While short – clocking in at just over 1 mile — this moderate-rated out-and-back trail is quite steep. The panoramic summit view makes the exertion well worth it, particularly in autumn when the foliage is at its best. If you're looking for a longer jaunt, you can add another leg onto this hike: the Foshee Trail begins from the same trailhead, and in total, Garner State Park comprises over 16 miles of trails.
For an especially memorable experience, visit Kickapoo Cavern State Park, which contains a whopping 20 (known) caves. As visitors aren't permitted into the caves on their own, you'll want to join one of the park's guided tours, which occur on Saturdays at 1 p.m. (Be sure to book ahead to reserve your spot.) If you're wondering what you'll see on a tour, the answer is: plenty. The two largest caves are 1400-foot-long Kickapoo Cavern — which is a physical document of the past 4 million years of geologic change — and Stuart Bat Cave, which is home to a population of thousands of bats seasonally. While you're not guaranteed a glimpse of these winged critters, you're most likely to spot them here between March and October. Much like nearby Bracken Cave, Texas' most bat-filled cave, this destination is not for the faint of heart — but for the curious and bold, it's a one-of-a-kind experience.