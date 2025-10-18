One Of Texas' Top Swimming Towns Is A Hill Country Haven With Float Trips, Caves, And Canyon Trails

With the Frio River running right through Concan, this charming town is ripe for nautical activities. If you visit in the warmer months, don't miss the opportunity to go tubing. After all, what better way to enjoy a sunny day and gorgeous views than by leisurely floating down the river? Head to Happy Hollow Frio River Outfitters, where you can rent tubes (as well as a tube for your drink cooler) by the day or by the week. Looking for something more active? Kayaks are also available for rental if you're eager to work up a sweat on your trip down the river. And good news for spontaneous adventurers: there's no need to make a reservation in advance here.

Another option for acquiring tubing gear is Andy's on River Road. Here, like at Happy Hollow, you can rent a tube or kayak as well as sign up for a shuttle service to transport you to and from the float's start and end points. At Andy's, you can also stock up on all the additional goods you'll want for your time on the river (and in Hill Country more broadly), from firewood to barbecues to snacks to fishing gear and beyond. Know before you go: tube rentals are available from April to September, and kayak rentals are available from March to October annually.