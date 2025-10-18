California's Underrated State Park Hides Both Ethereal Coastal Redwoods And Quiet Sandy Beaches

California is world-famous for its beaches, from the so-called "American Riviera" around Santa Barbara to the ritzy "Billionaire's Beach" in Malibu. If the state has one natural feature that can compete with its beautiful coastline, it may well be the redwood forest, home to some of the tallest and oldest living trees in the world. If you plan your trip carefully, though, you don't have to choose between the beach and the forest. Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, part of the larger Redwood National and State Parks (RNSP), offers both quiet beaches and towering redwoods.

Located in Humboldt County in California's northwest corner, the underrated state park has over 75 miles of trails that wind through ethereal old-growth forest. Some of the grandest redwoods in the park are 1,500 years old and over 300 feet tall. Visitors can enjoy the deep shade they cast while exploring three scenic drives, a 19-mile bike loop, and scenic meadows where Roosevelt elk roam freely.

A good place to start is the 3.2-mile Prairie Creek and Cathedral Tree trail, a loop that originates at the park's visitor center. Along the journey, marvel at massive trees, moss-covered rocks, and branches draped with lichens. If you love Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, don't miss this redwood forest paradise hidden in scenic Sonoma County.