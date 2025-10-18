California's Underrated State Park Hides Both Ethereal Coastal Redwoods And Quiet Sandy Beaches
California is world-famous for its beaches, from the so-called "American Riviera" around Santa Barbara to the ritzy "Billionaire's Beach" in Malibu. If the state has one natural feature that can compete with its beautiful coastline, it may well be the redwood forest, home to some of the tallest and oldest living trees in the world. If you plan your trip carefully, though, you don't have to choose between the beach and the forest. Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, part of the larger Redwood National and State Parks (RNSP), offers both quiet beaches and towering redwoods.
Located in Humboldt County in California's northwest corner, the underrated state park has over 75 miles of trails that wind through ethereal old-growth forest. Some of the grandest redwoods in the park are 1,500 years old and over 300 feet tall. Visitors can enjoy the deep shade they cast while exploring three scenic drives, a 19-mile bike loop, and scenic meadows where Roosevelt elk roam freely.
A good place to start is the 3.2-mile Prairie Creek and Cathedral Tree trail, a loop that originates at the park's visitor center. Along the journey, marvel at massive trees, moss-covered rocks, and branches draped with lichens. If you love Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, don't miss this redwood forest paradise hidden in scenic Sonoma County.
Exploring Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park
After an introductory hike near the visitor center, get back in the car and drive out to Gold Bluffs Beach. Day-use fees apply ($12), and reservations are required in the summer. Take a picnic down to the water's edge, or continue to the Fern Canyon trailhead nearby for a one-mile out-and-back hike to Fern Canyon. The lush stream canyon is so photogenic that it was chosen as a filming location for "Jurassic Park II."
Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park has two campgrounds, Elk Prairie Campground and Gold Bluffs Beach Campground. Campsites at both venues fill up well in advance and cost around $35. The park also rents out four cabins (with electricity but without kitchens or bathrooms) inside the Elk Prairie Campground. Each sleeps six people and has an outdoor barbecue, fire pit, and picnic area, and reservations are required. The best spot to pick up picnic supplies is in Orick; there are two food markets within a 15-minute drive of Elk Prairie.
The closest airport to the state park is Arcata-Eureka Airport, an hour away. Many travelers fly in and rent a car, making the trip down the Redwood Highway to the state park. Others arrive as part of a longer road trip: check out this perfect itinerary to explore every national park in California.