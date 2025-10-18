Situated just 35 miles from Fresno and 120 miles from San Jose is a small city with an agricultural heart at its center. When people think of California, they might imagine the iconic beach town of Santa Barbara or the paradise of towering trees in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, but the small city of Mendota is a point on the map which adventurers to the Golden State should take note of. With a population of just under 17,000 people as of 2024, Mendota is a peaceful city located in the fertile Central Valley.

The city is colloquially called "the cantaloupe center of the world," and with good reason. California is a hub for cantaloupe farms; around 75% of U.S. cantaloupes are grownin the state. For a long time, the fields of Mendota have had plenty of land to grow cantaloupes which ultimately gave the city its nickname. Agriculture, including cantaloupe, have been economic stimulators for the city alongside the likes of solar power plants and produce companies. In recent years, though, droughts have caused increasing damage to the crops as which aren't getting enough water to survive. This has lead to farmworkers facing hardships trying to find work and ultimately creating an uncertain future for agriculture in Mendota. But the city manages to persevere regardless.

If you're wanting to travel to Mendota, the best way to get there is to fly into Fresno Yosemite International Airport. From there, you can drive to Mendota – about a 40-mile trip. Once you get to the city of Mendota, it'd be a good idea to have a car to get around; though it's relatively walkable, life would be easier with a car.