A Lakeside Hideaway In A Peaceful Pocket Of Texas Offers Shaded Trails, Camping, And Paddling Fun

The nature is gorgeous at Abilene State Park, and that's before even reaching its 595-acre sprawling lake. Prairie grass blends with plants, wildflowers, and brushland, and valleys are strewn with oak and juniper trees. The landscape also comes alive (so to speak) with deer, armadillo, foxes, and cottontail rabbits. Hike the 3.5-mile Abilene Dam Road Trail for chance encounters with roadrunners, waterfowl, and beavers. Or, hike the Buffalo Wallow Nature Trail, a single-track trail that passes by the spring-fed pond and offers a peek at its resident amphibians and reptiles.

A must-do is the Elm Creek Nature Trail, a flat, easy trail with access to the creek. The trail passes under elm, pecan, oak, and black willow trees, providing a wonderfully shaded walk. It also connects with the Oak Grove Trail, a loop around the park that circumvents camp sites and offers more exciting wildlife encounters. Bird lovers should head to the Bird Trail, a 0.3-mile shaded loop starting at Brush Trail Campground that leads to a bird blind, where birds flit and dart between the feeders. Ebird sightings number in the hundreds near the lake, and some binocular-worthy ones include eastern bluebirds, song sparrows, and black-chinned hummingbirds.

Head to the lake to cool off after all the hiking. The fresh reservoir attracts anglers for its abundance of largemouth bass, channel catfish, and white crappie. Swimmers are also welcome there, but enter at their own risk. If water levels allow, you can rent a canoe or kayak and launch it onto the serene lake. Boats with motors aren't allowed to exceed an idling speed, so the lake remains peaceful. Conveniently, you can rent canoes and kayaks from a vending machine.