A Lakeside Hideaway In A Peaceful Pocket Of Texas Offers Shaded Trails, Camping, And Paddling Fun
When Texans say that "everything is bigger in Texas," it's not an exaggeration. To begin with, the state is enormous, spanning almost 270,000 square miles, making it the second biggest state in the nation behind Alaska. There are a whopping 89 state parks there, too, each offering varying terrains, such as the miles of beach at Mustang Island State Park or the hills and canyons of Lost Maple State Park.
The semi-arid climate that Abilene State Park enjoys makes for a beautiful landscape as well, and you get to venture to the heart of Texas to get there, 20 miles outside of Abilene. It's far-flung from major cities like Dallas and Austin, being over a three-hour drive from both. The 529-acre park is a perfect destination for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and offers many wonderful outdoor adventures such as horseback riding, fishing, and swimming. The peaceful endeavors there continue with wooded trails mixed with prairies, campsites tucked into groves, and no-wake boating excursions.
Abilene State Park is a nature lover's paradise
The nature is gorgeous at Abilene State Park, and that's before even reaching its 595-acre sprawling lake. Prairie grass blends with plants, wildflowers, and brushland, and valleys are strewn with oak and juniper trees. The landscape also comes alive (so to speak) with deer, armadillo, foxes, and cottontail rabbits. Hike the 3.5-mile Abilene Dam Road Trail for chance encounters with roadrunners, waterfowl, and beavers. Or, hike the Buffalo Wallow Nature Trail, a single-track trail that passes by the spring-fed pond and offers a peek at its resident amphibians and reptiles.
A must-do is the Elm Creek Nature Trail, a flat, easy trail with access to the creek. The trail passes under elm, pecan, oak, and black willow trees, providing a wonderfully shaded walk. It also connects with the Oak Grove Trail, a loop around the park that circumvents camp sites and offers more exciting wildlife encounters. Bird lovers should head to the Bird Trail, a 0.3-mile shaded loop starting at Brush Trail Campground that leads to a bird blind, where birds flit and dart between the feeders. Ebird sightings number in the hundreds near the lake, and some binocular-worthy ones include eastern bluebirds, song sparrows, and black-chinned hummingbirds.
Head to the lake to cool off after all the hiking. The fresh reservoir attracts anglers for its abundance of largemouth bass, channel catfish, and white crappie. Swimmers are also welcome there, but enter at their own risk. If water levels allow, you can rent a canoe or kayak and launch it onto the serene lake. Boats with motors aren't allowed to exceed an idling speed, so the lake remains peaceful. Conveniently, you can rent canoes and kayaks from a vending machine.
Camp at Abilene State Park
How rustic you want your overnight stay to be at Abilene State Park is up to you, as they have 35 campsites on offer. The park has tent, RV, and screened shelter options for camping. The park has three full-hookup campsites, which include water, sewer, and electric at $24 a night. There are two tent-only campsites with electricity, fire rings, and grills for $15 a night, and 12 tent-only campsites without electricity for $12 a night. All the sites have restrooms and showers nearby.
Just like this hidden Texas lake with endless outdoor adventures, Abilene State Park also has yurts. Its six five-person and one eight-person yurts are ADA accessible and $50 and $75 a night, respectively. The yurts don't come with linens, but are furnished with a bunk bed, sofa, nightstand, fridge, and microwave. The sites are equipped with picnic tables and raised fire rings. Guests should heed warnings that the yurts aren't comfortable to stay in when temperatures are over 90 degrees, but nights in the structures are always sublime, with the yurts' skylights offering a magical view of the starry skies at night.
The park is open seven days a week, year-round. There's a $5 daily entrance fee for guests over 13, but those aged 12 years and under can enter for free. Other fun amenities at the park include a volleyball court, a horseshoe pit, a baseball field, a football field, and a soccer field.