One Of Virginia's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Charming Gem With A Gorgeous Arts And Culture Park

There's a Washington, D.C., suburb best known for Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts — the only national park in the United States dedicated to celebrating the performing arts – that is such an appealing place to live that it attracts some of America's wealthiest residents. Ranked No. 20 on the 2025 list of America's wealthiest suburbs by GOBankingRates, Wolf Trap, in Northern Virginia, is just a stone's throw from other suburbs such as Tyson's Corner, Falls Church, and Reston.

A census-designated place with a population of 16,000, Wolf Trap offers low crime rates and highly rated schools that appeal to high-net-worth individuals. Plus, it's only 23 minutes by car from Washington and 12 miles from Dulles International Airport. Wolf Trap's residents earn an average household annual income of $316,271, and home values average $1,196,770. According to Niche, education levels far surpass the national average: Half of Wolf Trap's adult residents hold a master's degree or higher (compared with the national average of 14%), while only 16% lack a bachelor's degree (versus 65% nationwide).

GOBankingRates ranked suburbs with at least 5,000 households in metropolitan statistical areas, identifying those with the highest average household incomes. Average home values were drawn from the Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025.