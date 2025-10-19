This Heavenly Wyoming Trail Has Grand Teton-Like Scenery And One Of America's Most Spectacular Viewpoints
Wyoming's Teton Range may have the most photogenic mountains in the United States, with plenty of scenic hiking trails to match. However, Wyoming has a much bigger share of the vast Rocky Mountains than just the beautiful Tetons. To the southeast, the state's monumental Wind River Range goes pound-for-pound against the more famous Tetons in every possible way. One advantage this range may have over the Tetons is that it boasts perhaps Wyoming's single most breathtaking hike. The appropriately-named Sacred Rim Trail is a somewhat short and (relatively) doable mountain trail through the heart of the Wind River Range. However, while you can certainly find longer and more challenging mountain trails across the state, you're unlikely to find another hike that can beat the Sacred Rim Trail when it comes to magnificent views.
Much of what makes this trail so special is its remote and pristine nature. While the Teton Range is dolled up for the tourists, the Wind River Range is the true rugged heart of Wyoming's mountains. Without Grand Teton's national park crowds, the Wind River Range hides amazing and uncrowded treasures like the glistening Green River Lakes. The Sacred Rim Trail cuts through a particularly remote and wild part of the range called the Bridger Wilderness, part of the larger Bridger-Teton National Forest. While this national forest is known for attractions like the deep and recreation-rich Fremont Lake, the Sacred Rim Trail showcases some of the park's hidden gems, like the ravishing Long Lake and the enchanting Faler Creek. All these features arrive packaged in an awe-inspiring expanse of canyons, valleys, and mountain peaks seen from angles you're unlikely to find in even Grand Teton National Park.
The Sacred Rim Trail is Wyoming mountain beauty at its absolute best
Despite cutting through an undeveloped mountain wilderness, the Sacred Rim Trail is not nearly as challenging as you may expect. The entire out-and-back route totals only 3.3 miles, with a cumulative elevation gain of 554 feet. This is not to say that the trail is easy, only that the route is more manageable than other hikes through similarly wild mountain terrain. Much of the hike covers gorgeous mixed-pine forests along Faler Creek. As you climb, you'll pass over Faler Creek itself, plus several lovely meadows perched under the watchful eyes of the nearby peaks. While most hikers can complete the trail in about two hours, the scenery is so beautiful you'll likely spend a bit more time stopping to take pictures!
As lovely as most of its scenery is, however, the Sacred Rim Trail saves the best for last. The climax of the hike is the unbelievable Sacred Rim Overlook. Perched on a high-elevation outcrop, this spot provides unobstructed views of Long Lake nestled beneath the seemingly endless granite peaks of the Wind River Range. Once you've had your fill of gawking at the overlook, you can turn around and retrace your steps back to the starting point. The Sacred Rim Trail begins and ends at the Elkhart parking area just off of Skyline Drive (about two hours from the Jackson Hole Airport) via the adjacent Pole Creek Trailhead. Elkhart also features the Trails End Campground, which is ideal for overnight stays near Sacred Rim and other top Bridger Wilderness trails. The nearby town of Pinedale is a hidden Wyoming gem for outdoor recreation in the Wind River Range, with plenty of modern lodging options as well.