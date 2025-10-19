This Heavenly Wyoming Trail Has Grand Teton-Like Scenery And One Of America's Most Spectacular Viewpoints

Wyoming's Teton Range may have the most photogenic mountains in the United States, with plenty of scenic hiking trails to match. However, Wyoming has a much bigger share of the vast Rocky Mountains than just the beautiful Tetons. To the southeast, the state's monumental Wind River Range goes pound-for-pound against the more famous Tetons in every possible way. One advantage this range may have over the Tetons is that it boasts perhaps Wyoming's single most breathtaking hike. The appropriately-named Sacred Rim Trail is a somewhat short and (relatively) doable mountain trail through the heart of the Wind River Range. However, while you can certainly find longer and more challenging mountain trails across the state, you're unlikely to find another hike that can beat the Sacred Rim Trail when it comes to magnificent views.

Much of what makes this trail so special is its remote and pristine nature. While the Teton Range is dolled up for the tourists, the Wind River Range is the true rugged heart of Wyoming's mountains. Without Grand Teton's national park crowds, the Wind River Range hides amazing and uncrowded treasures like the glistening Green River Lakes. The Sacred Rim Trail cuts through a particularly remote and wild part of the range called the Bridger Wilderness, part of the larger Bridger-Teton National Forest. While this national forest is known for attractions like the deep and recreation-rich Fremont Lake, the Sacred Rim Trail showcases some of the park's hidden gems, like the ravishing Long Lake and the enchanting Faler Creek. All these features arrive packaged in an awe-inspiring expanse of canyons, valleys, and mountain peaks seen from angles you're unlikely to find in even Grand Teton National Park.