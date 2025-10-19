'America's Smallest Chiming-Clock Town' Holds Grand Texas Inns, Downtown Diners, And Lake Escapes

As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas. However, that phrase doesn't seem to apply to the small town of Fayetteville, which also happens to be the smallest town in America with a four-faced chiming clock. While many other parts of Texas are full of pomp, circumstance, and grandeur, Fayetteville is small enough to walk across in less than an hour. And yet, despite its diminutive size, this town is packing a lot. The crown jewel is the Grand Fayette Hotel, which stands proudly in the center of town. The city also boasts world-class dining options and is conveniently located near Lake Fayette, making it an excellent lakeside escape.

With a population of only around 250, Fayetteville is so small that it's easy to overlook on the map. However, it's about equidistant from Austin – one of America's best destinations for solo female travelers – and Houston, the beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York. And still, it's a town that's far enough away from everything that it really feels like you're in another world.

So, if you want a small-town vacation that still offers all the amenities of a big city, Fayetteville should be at the top of your Texas travel list.