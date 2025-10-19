Virginia's Capital City Is Home To A Historic Neighborhood That's A Cobbled Street Hub Of Diverse Entertainment

Richmond is not only the state capital, but it is also a historically rich Virginia city, making it somewhat of a time capsule. The city holds many cultural and architectural treasures from the past, which is why it's such a popular spot for history buffs, and there's no better place to explore than the storied neighborhood of Shockoe Bottom. Named "one of America's Most Endangered Historic Places" by The National Trust, Shockoe Bottom holds a turbulent yet fascinating past, and many of the country's pivotal chapters played out right here.

Shockoe Bottom is also a vibrant place to stay entertained, as it is home to an eclectic collection of art hubs, eateries, and, of course, a bustling nightlife scene. Located on the northeastern corner of downtown Richmond, Shockoe Bottom is easily reachable from Richmond International Airport, just a 15-minute drive away. Visitors can also take a bus directly from the airport to Shockoe Bottom, which takes less than an hour and leaves you right in the heart of the neighborhood. You'll find a wide variety of hotels in the area, from the Courtyard by Marriott to the Residence Inn by Marriott, which are two of the closest options.

What makes Shockoe Bottom so unique is its mix of old and new. From the echoes of early American commerce to a dynamic entertainment hub, this Richmond neighborhood draws people from all walks of life, eager to experience it all. Spend your days soaking up waterfront vistas or delving into the past, and by night, enjoy live jazz music or a slap-up meal at a local restaurant — Shockoe Bottom has it all.