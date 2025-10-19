Michigan's 'Gateway To The Porcupine Mountains' Is A Charming City With A Scenic Lake And Waterfall Views
Michigan's Upper Peninsula hides some of the state's best destinations. From Houghton, a historic gem with a bustling downtown, to Tahquamenon State Park, with its "root beer" waterfall and enchanting trails, the state's northern chunk manages to handle both civilization and nature with poise. This mix repeats itself at Wakefield. Called the "Gateway to the Porcupine Mountains", the charming city offers a scenic lake and waterfall views, providing the perfect hub for repeated escapes into the Upper Peninsula's gorgeous natural wonders.
The city lies just southwest of the Porcupine Mountains, home to an eponymous park that encompasses 60,000 acres of outdoor adventure. The "Porkies" got their name on account of their silhouette resembling a porcupine mid-crouch, yet they're not nearly as prickly. This mishmash of waterfalls, old-growth forest, trails, glorious vistas from its ridges, and Lake Superior's shoreline offers adventurous travelers days worth of fun and excitement. Swimming, fishing, skiing, mountain biking, and a host of other activities await, while nature enthusiasts can try to spot the area's many exotic species. And Wakefield offers the perfect home base for adventures into the wild. There's plenty to see in town as well.
Chill by a lake, or see some waterfalls in Wakefield
At the city's heart lies Sunday Lake, the crown jewel of Wakefield's outdoor offerings. An aquatic fiend's dream locale, it offers a beach, swimming area, and boat launch, all ensuring visitors can enjoy a day on the water without having to leave the city itself. The adjacent Eddy Park includes playgrounds that let the kids burn some energy. The lake's campground offers 71 sites to help turn a day trip into a true outdoor outing. Head over to the lake's southwest side, where you'll find Nee-Gaw-Nee-Gaw-Bow, an arresting 27-foot-fall Native American carved out of a 350-year-old white pine, made by sculptor Peter Wolf Toth. The artist's "Trail of Whispering Giants" includes 74 such carvings, donated to tribes around the country and Canada.
Wakefield's natural delights don't end at Sunday Lake. The surrounding area offers an embarrassment of gorgeous rushing waters, all part of the Black River Scenic Byway, which boasts waterfalls, verdant forests, and Lake Superior views. Great Conglomerate Falls, half an hour outside of town, offers the best mix of humming water and raw natural power. The falls were formed by a massive rock, causing the Black River to fork around it, creating dueling cascades. Visitors can see the full scope of the falls from a viewing platform and boardwalks — be sure to bring a camera. While Great Conglomerate Falls creates a sense of nature's crushing majesty, the equally impressive Nawadaha Falls offer peace. About 20 minutes outside of Wakefield, this 15-foot drop in the Presque Isle River offers a chance to hike the Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park, arriving to find this cascade flowing down step-like drops, looking like a desktop wallpaper brought to life.
The logistics of visiting Wakefield
Being in the heart of nature has its downsides. Duluth International Airport, Wakefield's closest major transit hub, is 125 miles away — just far enough to make the drive a hassle. You can break up the monotony by making a pitstop at Ashland, an appealing waterfront city considered "Lake Superior's Hometown." The remoteness filters to accommodations as well, where you won't find familiar names or your typical chain hotels. Thankfully, the city has plenty of private rentals and resorts available for a little under $300 per night during ski season, with prices dropping under $200 in the late spring.
Wakefield shows its patriotic pride every July 4th, making it an ideal time to visit. A July 3rd picnic, with music and food, ends with massive bursts of light as fireworks explode over Sunday Lake, a sensory bonanza they call "Lightning Over the Lake." Those looking for crisper weather should aim for an autumn visit, when the kaleidoscope of changing leaves creates a psychedelic vista at every turn.