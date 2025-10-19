Michigan's 'Gateway To The Porcupine Mountains' Is A Charming City With A Scenic Lake And Waterfall Views

Michigan's Upper Peninsula hides some of the state's best destinations. From Houghton, a historic gem with a bustling downtown, to Tahquamenon State Park, with its "root beer" waterfall and enchanting trails, the state's northern chunk manages to handle both civilization and nature with poise. This mix repeats itself at Wakefield. Called the "Gateway to the Porcupine Mountains", the charming city offers a scenic lake and waterfall views, providing the perfect hub for repeated escapes into the Upper Peninsula's gorgeous natural wonders.

The city lies just southwest of the Porcupine Mountains, home to an eponymous park that encompasses 60,000 acres of outdoor adventure. The "Porkies" got their name on account of their silhouette resembling a porcupine mid-crouch, yet they're not nearly as prickly. This mishmash of waterfalls, old-growth forest, trails, glorious vistas from its ridges, and Lake Superior's shoreline offers adventurous travelers days worth of fun and excitement. Swimming, fishing, skiing, mountain biking, and a host of other activities await, while nature enthusiasts can try to spot the area's many exotic species. And Wakefield offers the perfect home base for adventures into the wild. There's plenty to see in town as well.