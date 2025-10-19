Situated Beyond Phoenix Is A Cultural Oasis With Tribal Art, Golf Greens, And A Casino

Golf is a cornerstone activity for residents and visitors to Arizona, as the Valley area boasts an array of the best courses in the country that are open year-round and full of desert highland beauty. Nearby TPC Scottsdale is one of those iconic golf courses receiving the lion's share of attention, where any golfer would love to hit an ace, but a round there could be paired with a trip to the Talking Stick Golf Club in the Salt River community. The club has two different courses with unique challenges, named appropriately after the two tribes that make up the SPRMIC. The O'Odham course features subtle bunkering and panoramic mountain views down wide fairways. The Piipaash Course is a more conventional layout, but both offer views of Camelback, Arizona's underrated mountain that boasts romantic resorts. With wild horses and desert wildlife aplenty, it's a journey through the desert highlands while swinging the sticks. The club also offers special rates as a benefit to SPRMIC members.

If a full round of golf is too ambitious, there's an array of golf entertainment concepts within the community that allow any skill level to swing away with confidence. TopGolf Scottsdale is a four-story driving range with Toptracer technology that gamifies the golfing experience, and serves up tasty snacks and drinks while you hit interactive targets. If mini-golf is more your speed, PopStroke is a winding miniature golf track that was laid out by Tiger Woods' design firm, simulating real golf putting greens in an upbeat nightlife setting. There's even the Imagine 3D mini golf for a true glow-in-the-dark golf experience.

If you're looking for a warm, dry getaway with a combination of history, natural beauty, and a slew of exciting amenities, definitely put the Salt River area on your list.