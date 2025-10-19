Situated Beyond Phoenix Is A Cultural Oasis With Tribal Art, Golf Greens, And A Casino
With the Arizona mountain landscape to the north and the metropolitan Phoenix Valley area to the southwest, there's beauty from every angle around the Salt River, a 200-mile-long waterway that connects the largest lake in the Phoenix Valley area to the Gila River. More than 52,000 acres of land are home to stunning scenery and a cultural hub that pays tribute to the Native American communities inhabiting the land. The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is also home to over 10,000 residents, and many more visitors venture here to uncover centuries of history and enjoy the amenities of the area.
The Salt River's proximity to both the Phoenix-Scottsdale metro area – just 20 miles west of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport — and the nearby mountain range's beauty and exploration make it an attractive place to live in or visit. Within the Salt River community is the massive Talking Stick Resort property, a gaming and entertainment destination that features a casino, championship golf, and more. Full of outdoor establishments and golf-themed venues for all skill levels and ages, the Salt River area has something for just about everyone, all surrounded by scenic mountain views. Today, Salt River's community vibe is a modernized way of enjoying the land's natural desert beauty, first discovered by two tribes thousands of years ago.
Talking Stick is the entertainment and cultural hub of the Salt River community
One of the larger enterprises within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SPRMIC) is the Talking Stick Resort and Casino, Arizona's largest casino resort, which opened its doors in 2010. The entertainment district that surrounds the resort property is in the northwest portion of the land incorporated by the SPRMIC. Within the district is the casino resort property, the Arizona Boardwalk, and Pavilions, which host shops and fun for the whole family. The resort property itself offers a 240,000 square foot casino that contains Arizona's largest poker room, a never-ending array of slots, and table games for any taste.
Beyond the gaming aspect of Talking Stick, the area's history still resonates through a modernized property. Long before the idea of 15-story casino resort towers was even a dream, the Pima and Maricopa cultures ran through the land where Talking Stick Resort sits. That original Native American culture is proudly celebrated inside the resort's Cultural Center with artistic tributes and artifacts. The collection of pottery, jewelry, and an actual Talking Stick is on display in one of the largest Native American art displays outside of a museum. Just around the corner from the casino and resort, be sure to check out a few stops on the Salt River Art Trail, which spans across 11 venues in the community. The Pima Center at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura feature basket dancers and flute players, and the Arizona Boardwalk has different exterior art pieces paying tribute to the rivers of the Southwest.
A variety of golf concepts bring the game to all skill levels
Golf is a cornerstone activity for residents and visitors to Arizona, as the Valley area boasts an array of the best courses in the country that are open year-round and full of desert highland beauty. Nearby TPC Scottsdale is one of those iconic golf courses receiving the lion's share of attention, where any golfer would love to hit an ace, but a round there could be paired with a trip to the Talking Stick Golf Club in the Salt River community. The club has two different courses with unique challenges, named appropriately after the two tribes that make up the SPRMIC. The O'Odham course features subtle bunkering and panoramic mountain views down wide fairways. The Piipaash Course is a more conventional layout, but both offer views of Camelback, Arizona's underrated mountain that boasts romantic resorts. With wild horses and desert wildlife aplenty, it's a journey through the desert highlands while swinging the sticks. The club also offers special rates as a benefit to SPRMIC members.
If a full round of golf is too ambitious, there's an array of golf entertainment concepts within the community that allow any skill level to swing away with confidence. TopGolf Scottsdale is a four-story driving range with Toptracer technology that gamifies the golfing experience, and serves up tasty snacks and drinks while you hit interactive targets. If mini-golf is more your speed, PopStroke is a winding miniature golf track that was laid out by Tiger Woods' design firm, simulating real golf putting greens in an upbeat nightlife setting. There's even the Imagine 3D mini golf for a true glow-in-the-dark golf experience.
If you're looking for a warm, dry getaway with a combination of history, natural beauty, and a slew of exciting amenities, definitely put the Salt River area on your list.