Situated Between Memphis And Nashville Is Tennessee's Little City With Cute Shops And Cozy Coffee Spots
When you think of a trip to Tennessee, your mind might go to the musical streets of Memphis or the Honky Tonk Highway of Nashville (aka Broadway). If you're looking for a trip that moves at a different pace, away from the speed of the city, you'll find it in Henderson. You can get there easily, as it's about a 92-mile drive from Memphis and 134 miles from Nashville. If you plan on flying, the most convenient airport is McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport (MKL) in Jackson, which is only about 24 miles from town. What you'll notice about Henderson is that it's a quiet town with a close, family-friendly community feel. Since the city is more family-focused, you won't have a big nightlife here. You might spend more time in some of the boutiques or coffee shops.
The downtown is where you'll want to go for a little shopping, as it's the main center for local boutiques. You can check out Hello Gorgeous Boutique for clothes, perfumes, and soaps that bring a larger city feel to town. If you're looking for something for your home decor, Front Street Farmhouse has vintage, farmhouse-style options. You can get lost in Back in Time Antiques and Boutiques, which is a large mall where local vendors sell their goodies.
The coffee shops in town are central to the Henderson daily lifestyle. Besso's Coffee is run out of a restored building and is owned by three different coffee-loving couples. It serves up coffee throughout the day, and gelato from morning to late in the evening. Another hotspot is UrbanHouse — The Venue, which is inside an old-time building. Its specialties are high-quality, artisanal coffees. The menu there has specialty coffee drinks like the Honeysuckle Latte and scrumptious handmade sandwiches and pastries.
Where to stay and eat in Henderson
When you're looking for a place to stay in Henderson, you'll see that the options are more about unique experiences than chains. Stillwaters Farm is a large agritourism spot that's on a 153-acre property. You can rent a private cottage with antique decor and a comfy homestyle feel, and have access to Forty Cannons Winery right on-site. If you want to go for a glamping-type trip, rent a restored Airstream trailer that's on its own plot in Henderson with a separate bathhouse. If you're looking for more of an adventure, Goodman Ranch is a nearly 800-acre property that has rooms for when you go on hunting trips. Another fun part of the ranch is that when you stay at the lodge, it comes with tasty home-cooked meals. If you want a cheaper and more standard motel experience, the Americana Inn is right in town and has an outdoor pool.
When it's time to get your grub on, Henderson has some great spots that have been around for a while. If a good steak is what you're after, Snookum's Steakhouse is the place to go. It serves up things like a delicious ribeye or even a sirloin that's big enough for two. You're also in a part of the state that's known for whole-hog barbecue, so you can get your fix at places like Hunt's Tennessee BBQ or Siler's Old Time BBQ. For a more laid-back meal, you can hit up Brenda's Kitchen for a classic diner experience or grab some Mexican food at El Ranchito. To note, if you're wanting a cocktail or bar scene, you won't find it in Henderson, so you'll have to make a short (and safe) trip to a nearby city like Jackson.
Attractions and other things to do in Henderson
Henderson has plenty of spots for you to meander around, as well. You can head over to Chickasaw State Park, which has about 14,000 acres of land in West Tennessee. It's another great and quiet Tennessee state park to go hiking on its miles of trails, or you can go for a bike ride (always wear your sunscreen). If you're a water person, you can rent a boat on the 54-acre Lake Placid (not the scenic Upstate New York lake or the vibrant one in the heart of Florida). There's even the Chickasaw Golf Course, which is an 18-hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Another spot to visit is Gene Record Memorial Park, which has a walking path, a family-friendly splash pad, a disc golf course, and a dog park for your fur children. You can take a trip to Pinson Mounds State Archeological Park, where you'll see Native American mounds that are centuries old.
Country music is big in the state of Tennessee, and if you're a fan, a cool piece of history is in Henderson and Chester County. There's a historical marker for the Tennessee Music Pathways program that honors the country singer Eddy Arnold. He was from the Henderson area and was a big part of creating the famous Nashville Sound, which is a variation of the traditional honky-tonk style of country music. You should also try to plan your trip around one of the city's biggest parties of the year, the Chester County BBQ Festival. It happens on the fourth weekend of September and is a huge event that takes over the courthouse square. You'll eat tons of barbecue, hear live music, see a car show, and even watch the Tennessee State Hog Callin' Championship.