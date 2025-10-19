Situated Between Memphis And Nashville Is Tennessee's Little City With Cute Shops And Cozy Coffee Spots

When you think of a trip to Tennessee, your mind might go to the musical streets of Memphis or the Honky Tonk Highway of Nashville (aka Broadway). If you're looking for a trip that moves at a different pace, away from the speed of the city, you'll find it in Henderson. You can get there easily, as it's about a 92-mile drive from Memphis and 134 miles from Nashville. If you plan on flying, the most convenient airport is McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport (MKL) in Jackson, which is only about 24 miles from town. What you'll notice about Henderson is that it's a quiet town with a close, family-friendly community feel. Since the city is more family-focused, you won't have a big nightlife here. You might spend more time in some of the boutiques or coffee shops.

The downtown is where you'll want to go for a little shopping, as it's the main center for local boutiques. You can check out Hello Gorgeous Boutique for clothes, perfumes, and soaps that bring a larger city feel to town. If you're looking for something for your home decor, Front Street Farmhouse has vintage, farmhouse-style options. You can get lost in Back in Time Antiques and Boutiques, which is a large mall where local vendors sell their goodies.

The coffee shops in town are central to the Henderson daily lifestyle. Besso's Coffee is run out of a restored building and is owned by three different coffee-loving couples. It serves up coffee throughout the day, and gelato from morning to late in the evening. Another hotspot is UrbanHouse — The Venue, which is inside an old-time building. Its specialties are high-quality, artisanal coffees. The menu there has specialty coffee drinks like the Honeysuckle Latte and scrumptious handmade sandwiches and pastries.