Between Nashville And Memphis Is A Lovely Tennessee Wildlife Preserve With Scenic Hikes And Birdwatching

A thriving nature preserve, where the critters roam wild and the greenery grows free, can be found tucked away in the northwest corner of the Volunteer State, and boy is it worth a visit. The Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge lies in between the bustling cities of Memphis, home to one of trendiest neighborhoods in Tennessee, and Nashville, where the nearest major airports are. This lovely outdoor paradise stretches across the state for more than 50,000 acres, treating locals and visitors alike to a beautiful billowing landscape dotted with hiking trails, scenic drives, and observation decks for wildlife viewing and birdwatching.

The refuge, which snakes along the Tennessee River for 65 miles, is comprised of three units. The first, Big Sandy, sits south of Kentucky's sprawling Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area, hugging the waters of Kentucky Lake. The second unit, Duck River, is about a 30-minute drive away from the city of New Johnsonville, while the third unit, Busseltown, is farther south near Parsons. As you may have gathered, the park's three units are widely dispersed, and driving from one unit to the next can take over an hour.

Although camping isn't allowed on-site, campgrounds and lodging options can be found a stone's throw away from each arm of the refuge. The Brownfield Riverside Resort is situated on the banks of Kentucky Lake near the Big Sandy section, with several other campgrounds nearby. Two RV parks — the H and H Campground and the I 40 Hideaway with cabin rentals — are just downstream from Duck River. The city of Parsons near the Busseltown unit has a few accommodations, too, including the Parsons Inn and the Deerfield Inn.