This Iconic North Texas Destination Is A Cinematic And Cultural Treasure With Timeless Small-Town Charm

Archer City is filled with time capsules, some of which visitors can interact with today. Built in the 1920s and renovated after a devastating fire in the 1960s, the Royal Theater, the emblem of "The Last Picture Show," hosts the Texasville Opry, as well as theatrical and musical events. The old jail, constructed in 1910, now houses the Archer County Museum and Arts Center, although it's currently closed for restoration until further notice. The Spur Hotel, built in 1929 and also featured in "The Last Picture Show," offers accommodations within its historic walls.

McMurtry once described the Dairy Queen as the town's main gathering place, where oil men, cowboys, women, and teens all intersected to chat and gossip, and you can still get an Orange Julius there today. Or stop by Murn's Cafe to see for yourself why this was a favorite spot of McMurtry's (his order was a cheeseburger and cherry pie, just FYI) and why hundreds of folks have given it a 4.8 rating on Google, with one user going so far as to drive almost 2.5 hours from Dallas just for the catfish. Just be sure to order your slice of pie early; Murn makes 11 pies a day and they run out quickly.

The best way to get to Archer City is by car. The closest regional airport is in Wichita Falls, while Dallas has the closest major international hub, and folks coming in from Oklahoma can reach Archer City in just 2.5 hours from Oklahoma City. Archer County is home to a number of ghost towns, making this a perfect stop for book or film lovers, as well as those interested in a more haunted exploration of the abandoned towns hidden all over Lone Star state.