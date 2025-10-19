Florida's Sleepy Gulf Coast Town Is An Under-The-Radar Beachy Paradise With Oceanfront Shops, Food, And Bars

Though Florida is a famously popular tourist destination, it's still dotted with sleepy coastal communities steeped in "old Florida" simplicity and no-frills charm. Beaches are what primarily draw retirees and spring breakers alike to the Sunshine State, and it's always a delight to discover another hidden waterfront gem on Florida's coast. One such place is Hudson, a small beach community just above Port Richey, a city known for its affordability and fresh seafood. Conveniently located 40 miles north of Tampa International Airport and 35 miles north of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Hudson is nestled in Pasco County. The tiny town (less than 7 square miles; population approximately 11,000) is often overshadowed by its flashier neighbors, but this underrated enclave along U.S. Route 19 — Florida's Nature Coast — is a great place for vacationers looking to get out of Tampa's high-rises or pricy St. Pete Beach, with its bustling downtown and award-winning beaches.

Hudson has simple origins, which is probably part of what makes it such a down-to-earth place for visitors today. Founded by the Hudson family who traveled by covered wagon from Alabama looking to assuage health problems with a better climate, the settlement evolved into a fishing village, harvesting plentiful fish in the fertile Gulf. When the railroad arrived, salted fish became a booming business, easily transported around the country. Soon, sponge divers arrived, bringing hooks and glass-bottomed boats, pre-dating the Greek sponge-divers who settled nearby in Tarpon Springs.

Today, Hudson's a quiet, affordable town with abundant seafood, public beaches, unique parks, and even exotic birds. Whether you're looking for stellar sunsets, proximity to natural springs, or a good craft beer, Hudson's a great place to explore.