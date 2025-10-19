Florida's Sleepy Gulf Coast Town Is An Under-The-Radar Beachy Paradise With Oceanfront Shops, Food, And Bars
Though Florida is a famously popular tourist destination, it's still dotted with sleepy coastal communities steeped in "old Florida" simplicity and no-frills charm. Beaches are what primarily draw retirees and spring breakers alike to the Sunshine State, and it's always a delight to discover another hidden waterfront gem on Florida's coast. One such place is Hudson, a small beach community just above Port Richey, a city known for its affordability and fresh seafood. Conveniently located 40 miles north of Tampa International Airport and 35 miles north of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Hudson is nestled in Pasco County. The tiny town (less than 7 square miles; population approximately 11,000) is often overshadowed by its flashier neighbors, but this underrated enclave along U.S. Route 19 — Florida's Nature Coast — is a great place for vacationers looking to get out of Tampa's high-rises or pricy St. Pete Beach, with its bustling downtown and award-winning beaches.
Hudson has simple origins, which is probably part of what makes it such a down-to-earth place for visitors today. Founded by the Hudson family who traveled by covered wagon from Alabama looking to assuage health problems with a better climate, the settlement evolved into a fishing village, harvesting plentiful fish in the fertile Gulf. When the railroad arrived, salted fish became a booming business, easily transported around the country. Soon, sponge divers arrived, bringing hooks and glass-bottomed boats, pre-dating the Greek sponge-divers who settled nearby in Tarpon Springs.
Today, Hudson's a quiet, affordable town with abundant seafood, public beaches, unique parks, and even exotic birds. Whether you're looking for stellar sunsets, proximity to natural springs, or a good craft beer, Hudson's a great place to explore.
Hudson prides itself on its parks and outdoors life
For visitors, one of the town's main attractions is its SunWest Park, a massive space centered around a large, crystal-clear lake fed by natural springs, with an artificially crafted, white-sand beach. The park was built over Sun West Mines, a former limestone quarry, and includes on-duty lifeguards, concession stands, a food truck, and volleyball courts at the main beach's swimming area. On weekends, you can also join in water sports and lake activities like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, or boating, or head to The Lift Adventure Park to wakeboard using their nifty cable-rigged facilities or tackle the ropes course known as Aqua Chimp. Kids 7 years old and up can enjoy the Aqua Park, an inflatable playground.
"The highlight of this place is their inflatable waterpark, it is so much fun, just like a huge game of wipeout," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Getting teens to want to spend 'family time' together is tough these days," wrote another. "They will actually put down their phones! Great for the whole family!" Parking is $5 per day; extra equipment rentals and park activities cost extra. SunWest is also great for birding, as nearly 200 species have been spotted and logged here, and there's a foot path to Fillman Bayou and the Gulf, where you might spot dolphins or manatees.
One of the best sunset spots is Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, aka Hudson Beach, especially from its two-story pavilion. This 6-acre waterfront park and beach features a boardwalk where you can fish or launch your own non-motorized watercraft. There's also a motorboat ramp and trailer parking, picnic tables, shelters, a playground, and restrooms. Nearby, The Inn on the Gulf and Sam's Beach Bar serve delicious bites with live music and an energetic waterfront atmosphere.
Natural springs, salt marshes, and exotic birds are all part of the Hudson experience
Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park is another local attraction for outdoors lovers. Located 6 miles south of town, the salty mangrove marshes are perfect for paddling as you watch for roseate spoonbills and bald eagles. BYOB (boat) or rent a kayak or canoe on site — a single kayak is $27.99 for two-hours, as of this writing. Guided tours are also available. There's no swimming in the park, but you can hike 4 miles of shoreline trails. Just 5 miles north of town, Aripeka Sandhills Preserve is considered "a hidden gem of a park" with its uncrowded, unique coastal hardwood hammock and hardwood swamps. Hike a 2-mile trail loop and go fishing. Meanwhile, 13 miles north of Hudson, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is a must-visit, where real-life "mermaids" perform in a natural spring for nearly half a million visitors each season.
The Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary is another Hudson landmark and home to more than 800 birds. Take a regular tour for $20 or upgrade to the High Flyer: Tour and Macaw Interaction experience for $50. "Highly recommended for all ages and interests," wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "The tour was indeed educational and fun as the guide provided colorful stories of the various birds including the different facets of their personalities."
You can also rent a boat from Skeleton Key Marina next to Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, have oysters at Ollie's on the Beach nearby, then grab ice cream at the Hudson Beach Ice Cream Parlor. Don't miss Treasure Trove Mini Mall & Consignments, filled with vendors selling antiques and vintage goods.