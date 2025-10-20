Snaking Through The Appalachian Mountains Is A Scenic Drive Showcasing The Highland Beauty Of Tennessee

Up in the Appalachian highlands of Tennessee is a scenic drive that showcases some of the state's famed mountain beauty. Tennessee knows a thing or two about supremely scenic roads that wind through ethereal forests and mountains, and the 12.5-mile Highway 143 (SR 143) that snakes through Roan Mountain State Park to Carver's Gap on the border of North Carolina is one of the most beautiful. Travel + Leisure named it as one of the best road trips in the U.S. in 2025, and it's not hard to see why once you cruise this inspiring route that puts you in the heart of the elements that make the Appalachians — one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world — stand out.

Highway 143 winds through a mountainous landscape peppered with balds, grassy summits unique to the Appalachians, created in part by the grazing of large extinct animals, such as mastodons and woolly mammoths. Drive past meadows, evergreen forests, and balds covered with bright wildflowers along this road that crosses through the Cherokee National Forest and offers direct access to Roan Mountain State Park.

If beginning your drive at Roan Mountain on the Tennessee side, the closest jumping-off point is Elizabethton, a quaint and historic city in the foothills of the Appalachians, which is just a 20-minute drive away. If you'd rather start from Carvers Gap and drive up into Roan Mountain State Park from North Carolina, Bakersville is the closest town with services, also just 20 minutes away. On the North Carolina side, bigger hubs like Asheville are just under 1.5 hours away, while Knoxville is two hours away for those starting in Tennessee.