Texas' Immaculate Gulf Coast Island City Boasts A Lively Downtown With Art Walks, Wine, And Beaches Galore
Stretching 367 miles from the Louisiana border to the beaches south of the dangerous resort town on South Padre Island, the Texas Gulf Coast delivers far more than oil rigs and ports. One Lone Star city that needs recognition when it comes to beach vacations is Galveston Island. Located closer to Louisiana than Mexico, about 50 miles southeast of the beloved Texan city of Houston, Galveston highlights Texas' beautiful beaches and distinct local culture.
Chartered in 1839, Galveston became a commercial and immigration hub in the 19th century, known as the "Wall Street of the Southwest." It later endured a catastrophic 1900 hurricane, which prompted the construction of a 17-foot-wide seawall and the elevation of 2,200 structures. Texas has the most airports of any U.S. state, and flyers can choose between William P. Hobby Airport (for Southwest Airlines flights) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (for everything else), both located in Houston, then drive an hour to reach the island. Scholes International Airport is right in Galveston, but this is reserved for business and private use. Once you're in Galveston, there are plenty of lodging choices available, including the historic Grand Galvez resort and nice budget options like Gaido's Seaside Inn.
Exploring the beaches of Galveston Island
Galveston Island's 32-mile coastline offers visitors a variety of beach activities. Families gravitate toward Stewart Beach, which has calm waves, lifeguards, and amenities like volleyball courts and concession stands. Alcohol is prohibited here, reinforcing the beach's family-first atmosphere. For those seeking a more energetic scene, East Beach is the way to go. It features a pavilion and lifeguards and comes alive with concerts, summer festivals, and an annual sandcastle competition. Unlike other beaches on the island, alcohol is permitted at East Beach — and sold at the East Beach Cantina — making it a favored gathering place, especially among party-loving younger folks, during high season. The beach is also next to East End Lagoon Nature Preserve, a massive salt marsh and prairie ecosystem where birders and kayakers can enjoy spotting many species of birds, take part in birding walks, or visit during FeatherFest to participate in birding workshops.
Those in search of a quieter coastal experience will find it along Galveston's West End Pocket Parks. This area offers scenic views, direct water access without the bustle of downtown crowds, and the nearby Coastal Heritage Preserve and Galveston Island State Park for nature-lovers. Meanwhile, the Seawall provides a different kind of beach experience. Its 10.4-mile-long sidewalk, the longest continuous one in the world, according to Galveston Island Guide, invites walkers, cyclists, and sightseers year-round. Specific zones along the Seawall are also designated for surfing. At the island's western tip, San Luis Pass offers a quiet escape with year-round fishing and surfing, minimal crowds, and free vehicle access directly onto the beach, making it a go-to spot for anglers and photographers. Just note that there are no lifeguards or other amenities here, and swimming is only allowed on the Gulf side.
Art and wine in downtown Galveston Island
Galveston's historic downtown, which includes Postoffice Street and The Strand, is a walkable district of 19th-century brick buildings that now house contemporary galleries, Texas wine bars, antique shops, and one of the island's most celebrated recurring events — the ArtWalk. Held every month, ArtWalk is a community-driven showcase coordinated by the Galveston Arts Center that transforms downtown into an open gallery night complete with wine, hors d'oeuvres, and rotating exhibitions as participants hop from one art space to the next. The event brings fresh attention to downtown's cultural infrastructure, including galleries like The Proletariat Gallery and Public House and the Galveston Artist Residency.
Two notable wine destinations also reflect the city's cultured personality. FlorVino Flower Winery offers a distinctive tasting experience inside the Galveston Arts Center, producing wines exclusively from floral ingredients such as wild rose and peach blossom. You can join FlorVino once a month for exclusive dinners featuring a resident winemaker and wine pairings. Enjoy handpicked wines from across the world at The Bienville Wine Bar, which also hosts live music a few times a year. Don't miss Hendley Wine Co., a spot that serves wine and sandwiches, open Wednesday through Sunday. For those who want to experience wine and art in Texas, downtown Galveston is an essential destination they shouldn't miss.