Tennessee's Quaint City Just Outside Of Memphis Has Outdoor Idylls, Artsy Charm, And Lively Festivals
Right outside of the booming metropolis of Memphis is a quiet, idyllic, and historic community bursting with charm. Although Bartlett has a population of over 56,000 as of 2023, its roots are as a small farming community, and you can still feel its small-town spirit, especially during one of its festive community events. Dotted with historic landmarks and beautiful park spaces, Bartlett, Tennessee, has lots to offer its visitors, and is the perfect accompaniment to some time in Memphis, Tennessee's beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville.
Just 20 miles away from Memphis International Airport, driving will be easiest, taking just 25 to 30 minutes, but public transportation is also available if needed. Most accommodation options are found in the surrounding Memphis area. If you're looking to stay right in Bartlett, Hampton Inn and Suites Memphis-Wolfchase Galleria is a well-rated choice. With breakfast included, an on-site fitness center, and a pool, it's an ideal spot for exploring the surrounding area.
Sightseeing in Bartlett
For those interested in learning about the town's history, the Davies Manor Plantation is well worth visiting. The property encompasses one of the oldest buildings in West Tennessee, as well as numerous other buildings, like a restored commissary and a schoolhouse, gardens, and 32 acres of plantation land. Docent-led tours of the log home, plus self-guided walking tours, are available. The historic site is open from April until mid-December, Tuesdays through Saturdays, and adult admission is $10.
Another historic gem is the Nicholas Gotten House, dating back to 1871 and full of artifacts, furniture, and photographs detailing life in Bartlett at that time. The museum is just open on the first and third Sunday of each month from 2 to 4 p.m., or you can call (901) 373-8433 to arrange a different time. The city is also home to a vibrant arts and culture community. If you can, catch a show at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, which hosts numerous plays, concerts, and other performances throughout the year.
Spending time outdoors in Bartlett and fun-filled events
If you'd rather enjoy Bartlett's idyllic outdoors while you're here, the city is also home to a number of recreational and green spaces. Around the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center — where you'll find community institutions like the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center — there's a trail and a scenic lake, and Bartlett Grove Park and Bartlett Country Park are great neighborhood parks as well. If you're looking for a destination that pairs nature with history, head about an hour away to Fort Pillow State Park, a historic park with Civil War significance and trails.
If you're visiting on a Saturday, don't miss the farmers market, which has been running from May through September since 2011. It's a great spot to find anything from fresh-baked goods to locally-made bath and body products, while enjoying a community staple. The Bartlett Festival is another highlight, complete with numerous musical performances, a barbecue cooking contest, arts and crafts, and a car show. The family-friendly event is free to attend. Throughout the year, Bartlett finds numerous opportunities to gather as a community, from the crawfish-filled Bartlett Bayou Bash to the summertime concert series to its Food Truck Fridays. If you're looking for another one of Tennessee's coolest suburbs with tasty eats, don't miss some in Germantown, just 20 minutes away from Bartlett by car.