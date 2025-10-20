Tennessee's Quaint City Just Outside Of Memphis Has Outdoor Idylls, Artsy Charm, And Lively Festivals

Right outside of the booming metropolis of Memphis is a quiet, idyllic, and historic community bursting with charm. Although Bartlett has a population of over 56,000 as of 2023, its roots are as a small farming community, and you can still feel its small-town spirit, especially during one of its festive community events. Dotted with historic landmarks and beautiful park spaces, Bartlett, Tennessee, has lots to offer its visitors, and is the perfect accompaniment to some time in Memphis, Tennessee's beautiful, overlooked alternative to Nashville.

Just 20 miles away from Memphis International Airport, driving will be easiest, taking just 25 to 30 minutes, but public transportation is also available if needed. Most accommodation options are found in the surrounding Memphis area. If you're looking to stay right in Bartlett, Hampton Inn and Suites Memphis-Wolfchase Galleria is a well-rated choice. With breakfast included, an on-site fitness center, and a pool, it's an ideal spot for exploring the surrounding area.