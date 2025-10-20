Skip Mackinac Crowds For A Michigan Island Full Of Beaches, Trails, And Peaceful Recreation Spots
Michigan's Mackinac Island has a reputation for being a perfect, dreamy vacation destination — but in the summer months, it can get quite crowded. Over one million people visit Mackinac Island each year, and July and August are the peak months for tourism. For this reason, some people prefer to seek out a quieter, less crowded destination for their summer retreat — and they'll find just that on Sugar Island.
Located off the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula near the Canadian border, Sugar Island is located on St. Marys River, which flows from Lake Superior into Lake Huron. Named for the sugar maple trees that cover the island, Sugar Island is full of trees, plants, and wildlife, including moose, wolves, and owls. Fewer than 700 people live on the island, and most of the buildings there are residential. You can reach Sugar Island via a ferry from nearby Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city with an intriguing tourist trademark.
Exploring Sugar Island
Sugar Island is a rural, sparsely populated island, so there are lots of opportunities to explore the outdoors. The island is full of beaches, forests, rivers, and waterfalls, with places to boat, fish, bicycle, and hike. In the southeastern section of the island you'll find Osborn Preserve, a 3,000-acre nature preserve managed by the University of Michigan (which is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan's artsiest university city). Several hiking trails go through the preserve, giving you a chance to spend time in nature. You can also spot the ruins of a 19th-century estate once owned by Governor Chase Osborne. The Bailey-Lagerstrom Nature Preserve and the Cook Island Nature Preserve also offer opportunities to hike, view waterfalls, go bird-watching, and enjoy nature.
On the north shore of the island, you'll find Sugar Island Township Park, featuring a beach that you can swim in during the warmer months, as well as a playground, ball field, and gazebo. From here, there's carry-in boat access to the St. Marys River Island Explorer Water Trail, a paddling route along St. Marys River past Sugar Island. When fishing on the river, you might catch walleye, northern pike, or salmon.
Staying on Sugar Island
While you can visit Sugar Island as a day trip from Sault Ste. Marie, you can also stay on the island for a night, weekend, or even longer. The Sugar Island Sugar Shack has 10 RV campsites, Sugar Island Resort offers rental cabins and RV lots, and you can find rental homes on VRBO and Airbnb. Following the closure of Hilltop Bar & Grill, there are currently no restaurants or bars on Sugar Island, but there is the Westshore Convenience Store, which sells groceries as well as wine, beer, and liquor.
There are two big annual events on the island each summer. In July, the Sugar Island Powwow is a celebration of Native American culture. The Bay Mills Indian Community includes a section of Sugar Island, and about one-third of the island's population is Native American, primarily Ojibwa and Chippewa. The public is welcome to attend the Sugar Island Powwow, though some ceremonies and competitions are closed to the public. A month later, the Sugar Island Music Fest in August features live music, local crafts, dancing, a bean bag tournament, and food vendors, and has attracted visitors from as far away as Australia. This three-day, family-friendly event is open to everyone.