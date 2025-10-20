Skip Mackinac Crowds For A Michigan Island Full Of Beaches, Trails, And Peaceful Recreation Spots

Michigan's Mackinac Island has a reputation for being a perfect, dreamy vacation destination — but in the summer months, it can get quite crowded. Over one million people visit Mackinac Island each year, and July and August are the peak months for tourism. For this reason, some people prefer to seek out a quieter, less crowded destination for their summer retreat — and they'll find just that on Sugar Island.

Located off the eastern tip of the Upper Peninsula near the Canadian border, Sugar Island is located on St. Marys River, which flows from Lake Superior into Lake Huron. Named for the sugar maple trees that cover the island, Sugar Island is full of trees, plants, and wildlife, including moose, wolves, and owls. Fewer than 700 people live on the island, and most of the buildings there are residential. You can reach Sugar Island via a ferry from nearby Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city with an intriguing tourist trademark.