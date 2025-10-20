Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Artsy City Known For Victorian Charm And Scenic Views
Tennessee is full of towns and cities famous for music, mountains, and mesmerizing natural beauty. Towards the east, cities like Nashville and Knoxville are music hubs, boasting live music and a strong musical background. Known as the "Cradle of Country Music," Knoxville is where artists such as Dolly Parton, Chet Atkins, and Roy Acuff began their careers. Knoxville is also where the South's oldest symphony orchestra resides. Nashville is home to iconic country music buildings, such as the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.
There are several towns and cities between these two major vacation destinations that provide plenty of outdoor beauty, activities, and attractions. Places, such as the charming college town of Cookeville, Crossville's "golf capital" of Tennessee, and Sparta's newest state park in Tennessee, are a few examples of entertainment and scenery within the eastern portion of the state. But one underrated city, Harriman, has a unique past and a thriving future that shouldn't be overlooked. With roots as an alcohol-free city, Harriman participated in a social movement in the late 19th century, the temperance movement. Working hard to have little to no alcohol in the town, the movement's members placed strict regulations to block the sale and usage of alcohol within the city limits. Today, Harriman, the "town that temperance built," features at least three liquor stores and boasts a healthy mixture of historic architecture, modern comforts, and never-ending beautiful landscapes.
Take in Harriman's scenic views, city parks, and recreational areas
A 45-minute drive west of Knoxville and Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, Harriman is a growing city with more than 6,000 residents. This city is home to many recreational areas and city parks, along with a lake perfect for fishing adventures and boat outings. A boat ramp and pier, with handicapped parking, are accessible at Webster Pike. Located at the northernmost point of Emory River, the one-lane concrete ramp is open year-round to all vessel types.
Scenic views, along with plenty of nature-themed activities, can be found while visiting Harriman's Lakeshore Park. With miles of walking and biking trails along the Emory River, numerous kayak launches and piers, a dock and boat ramp, and plenty of picnic areas, you could stay busy all day. Bird watchers can delight in the Gupton Wetlands area, a popular regional place for bird sightings. Egrets, herons, waterfowl, and shorebirds are common at this wetland area, with possible rare sightings of species such as little blue herons, cattle egrets, and white ibises. There is a three-quarter-mile paved walking trail that skirts the wetlands' shore. Some bird watchers walk along the powerlines just north of the paved trail. You can even park on the east side of the wetlands to birdwatch from the comfort of your vehicle.
Find art and Victorian charm in historic Harriman
The city of Harriman boasts colorful Victorian-style homes that date back to the 1890s and early 1900s. Frederick Gates, the founder of Harriman, had a two-story house on the eastern side of town in 1889, which he called Cornstalk Heights. That name soon extended to include its whole neighborhood. As of 1991, more than 100 buildings from the Cornstalk Heights Historic District are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Today, guests can take tours inside many of these buildings that were built over 100 years ago, though even a walking tour looking at these buildings from the street is captivating. The Temperance Building, also known as Temperance Hall, is a major attraction due to its architectural beauty. Harriman's Heritage Museum, housed in the historic Princess Theater, can be toured year-round from Monday to Saturday.
The arts scene is also quite prominent throughout Harriman. Known as the crown jewel of the downtown area, the Princess Theater is a 900-seat theater that houses concerts, dance performances, movies, and community events. Stop by the Arts Center of Cannon County for live plays, art galleries, and an annual craft fair held the second weekend in September. The Cornflower and Thistle Fine Arts Gallery invites visitors to stop in to peruse and, if so moved, to patronize, works created by local artists and craftspeople. The year ends when, during the second week of December, the city puts on the Historic Harriman Christmas Tour. Local homes, churches, and businesses decorate for the holidays, and some even open their doors to the public to help get visitors in the Christmas spirit.