Situated Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Artsy City Known For Victorian Charm And Scenic Views

The city of Harriman boasts colorful Victorian-style homes that date back to the 1890s and early 1900s. Frederick Gates, the founder of Harriman, had a two-story house on the eastern side of town in 1889, which he called Cornstalk Heights. That name soon extended to include its whole neighborhood. As of 1991, more than 100 buildings from the Cornstalk Heights Historic District are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, guests can take tours inside many of these buildings that were built over 100 years ago, though even a walking tour looking at these buildings from the street is captivating. The Temperance Building, also known as Temperance Hall, is a major attraction due to its architectural beauty. Harriman's Heritage Museum, housed in the historic Princess Theater, can be toured year-round from Monday to Saturday.

The arts scene is also quite prominent throughout Harriman. Known as the crown jewel of the downtown area, the Princess Theater is a 900-seat theater that houses concerts, dance performances, movies, and community events. Stop by the Arts Center of Cannon County for live plays, art galleries, and an annual craft fair held the second weekend in September. The Cornflower and Thistle Fine Arts Gallery invites visitors to stop in to peruse and, if so moved, to patronize, works created by local artists and craftspeople. The year ends when, during the second week of December, the city puts on the Historic Harriman Christmas Tour. Local homes, churches, and businesses decorate for the holidays, and some even open their doors to the public to help get visitors in the Christmas spirit.