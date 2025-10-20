Just Outside Of Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Quirky Riverfront Town With Cute Shops And Outdoor Recreation

The Lodge Museum of Cast Iron is the place to visit for everything cast iron-related. This museum is home to the world's largest cast iron skillet, which spans 18 feet in length from the long handle to the short handle. While the huge frying pan is more than enough reason to snag a few pictures, the museum also has several interactive exhibits to educate guests about how cast irons are made and their contributions to the wide world of home cooking. Don't forget the Lodge Cast Iron flagship store with lines of products and souvenirs ... or their Big Bad Breakfast restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch menu items to show off what cast irons can do in the kitchen.

For the best experience in South Pittsburg, visit during the last week of April to celebrate the National Cornbread Festival. It's the perfect opportunity to experience some of the town's signature cornbread offerings from Cornbread Alley, which has nine recipes for you to try. There will also be live music, carnival rides, cook offs, and the Cornbread Fondo event — a cycling challenge that explores the Sequatchie Valley's scenic bike trails through two different states.

Festivals offer the perfect excuse to wander through the historic downtown with multiple buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places. There are charming shops tucked away in the old buildings, such as the South Pittsburg Antiques store. Visitors can check out the multitude of clothing stores, a bead therapy shop, boutiques, and more along the town's commercial street, Cedar Avenue.