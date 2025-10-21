An Hour Outside Of DC Is Virginia's Charming Community Full Of Serene Campgrounds And A Lavender Farm
Washington D.C. is a wonderful city to visit. Not only is it the nation's capital, but there are dozens of museums and unique destinations to explore. However, while it's great, it's also crowded. Sometimes you want something a little less busy and more filled with nature. Additionally, many Americans are skipping out on their summer vacation plans due to costs and other stressors. If that's the case, choosing a small town offers a cheaper and less crowded vacation. Thankfully, about an hour outside of D.C. might be the perfect escape: Catlett.
Catlett was once a bustling area, thanks to the nearby railroads. It was also a main stop for mail and telegraphs. However, as these modes of communication and transportation died down, the town grew smaller. As of 2023, there were fewer than 200 people living in this Virginia town. However, that doesn't mean there's nothing to see here. In addition to experiencing a slower way of life, the lavender farm is a must-visit if you're looking for a place to take beautiful pictures, or help your children connect with nature. The Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) nearby are perfect for those who want a classic camping spot.
There are a few different ways travelers can get to Catlett. If you are looking to avoid the city, then try landing in the Dulles International Airport, which is at the edge of D.C. and is only a 40-minute drive from the town. If you don't mind a bit of a longer ride, you can also choose one of the underrated D.C. airports that are more affordable alternatives to Washington Dulles International.
The main attractions in Catlett
If you're a fan of lavender, you can visit a family-owned farm dedicated to those pretty purple flowers and even cut a few to take home for yourself. Catlett's lavender farm is called Seven Oaks, and is generally open from the end of May until the middle of July. Because the window is so short, it's a good idea to plan out your vacation well so you don't miss it. While the main draw is the ability to come and harvest your own lavender stems, that's not the only fun activity. The farm has a play area for children, including a sand-box. You also have chances to see the farm's bunnies, try some local lavender-flavored foods and drinks, buy your own plant, and enjoy a picnic. It may not be North America's lavender capital with summer blooms and waterside retreats – that award goes to Sequim, Washington — but Seven Oaks is a beautiful destination to visit all the same.
Most of Catlett's attractions have to do with the outdoors and enjoying nature, including farm tours, scavenger hunts, hikes, and bird walks. Also in Catlett is the Wat Lao Buddhavong, which is a Theravada Buddhist Temple. The temple allows visitors to come in and look around, and even offers classes on meditation on occasion. The most exciting part of the temple, besides its beauty, is the festivals. The temple hosts celebrations twice a year, one in April for Southeast Asian New Year and one on the Fourth of July. During these times, there are food vendors, little pop-up shops, Laotian dancing, and plenty of other visitors to meet. This is the perfect opportunity to see the beautiful temple and enjoy a cultural experience.
Places to stay in and around Catlett
If you're looking for places to stay nearby, there are quite a few hotels. However, for those who like staying somewhere a little more personal, there are plenty of vacation homes to rent as well. The choices range anywhere from large farmsteads with space all to yourself to cozy log cabins and hidden houses that help you feel truly isolated and like you're alone on your vacation.
Additionally, you can get close and personal with nature by staying at one of the nearby campgrounds. Near Catlett are two WMAs; Weston and Merrimac Farm. While these don't have camping spaces in the traditional sense, there are spots where you can camp throughout the areas. In Virginia, WMAs allow primitive camping, which means there are no specific amenities, including restrooms. Depending on the roads, you can hike, drive, or even bring an RV to a spot to set up. Since there are no campsites, you can set up anywhere you have space. However, you do need prior authorization.
If you do want something with more amenities, there are a few more campground options, like the Abundance Farm. This is a camping spot on a local farm, and comes with plenty of amenities, including drinking water, bathrooms, a swing, and even a tent. You also have the chance to catch sight of the local farm animals or explore the forest nearby. In the fall, the owners even host movie nights so you can stop in and see a film, enjoy concessions, and relax on hay bales.