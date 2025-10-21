An Hour Outside Of DC Is Virginia's Charming Community Full Of Serene Campgrounds And A Lavender Farm

Washington D.C. is a wonderful city to visit. Not only is it the nation's capital, but there are dozens of museums and unique destinations to explore. However, while it's great, it's also crowded. Sometimes you want something a little less busy and more filled with nature. Additionally, many Americans are skipping out on their summer vacation plans due to costs and other stressors. If that's the case, choosing a small town offers a cheaper and less crowded vacation. Thankfully, about an hour outside of D.C. might be the perfect escape: Catlett.

Catlett was once a bustling area, thanks to the nearby railroads. It was also a main stop for mail and telegraphs. However, as these modes of communication and transportation died down, the town grew smaller. As of 2023, there were fewer than 200 people living in this Virginia town. However, that doesn't mean there's nothing to see here. In addition to experiencing a slower way of life, the lavender farm is a must-visit if you're looking for a place to take beautiful pictures, or help your children connect with nature. The Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) nearby are perfect for those who want a classic camping spot.

There are a few different ways travelers can get to Catlett. If you are looking to avoid the city, then try landing in the Dulles International Airport, which is at the edge of D.C. and is only a 40-minute drive from the town. If you don't mind a bit of a longer ride, you can also choose one of the underrated D.C. airports that are more affordable alternatives to Washington Dulles International.