Montana's Non-Profit Nature Preserve Offers Camping, Hiking, And Wildlife Viewing On Bison-Rich Prairies

Montana is a vast state and one of America's most rural, typified by the Rockies meandering down from British Columbia and great, sprawling plains with grazing cattle and Stetson-clad cowboys roaming in some places as though it were still 1876. This is Big Sky Country, where rustic resorts are hidden in nooks in the Rockies and even the cities are full of scenic trails and mountain charm. But perhaps one of the state's best travel experiences is visiting the American Prairie (formerly the American Prairie Reserve), a nonprofit wildlife conservation area in Montana's Northern Great Plains.

The reserve opened in 2004 and is still a work in progress. The goal is for it to sprawl across 3.2 million acres of private and public land, including diverse habitats like shortgrass prairie, sagebrush steppe, and river corridors. If achieved, it will become the largest wildlife preserve in the U.S. It's already home to populations of elk, deer, bison, and pronghorn, a horned, deer-like creature that has the distinction of being America's fastest land mammal. Additionally, the reserve hosts beavers, prairie dogs, red foxes, greater sage-grouse, snowy owls, and ferruginous hawks.

American Prairie's mission is to boost these populations and create a once-again thriving ecosystem, because many animal species have watched their habitats dwindle. Grassland bird populations have witnessed precipitous declines over the last half century — based on historical estimates, lekking sage grouse once numbered 16 million; now there are only 200,000 left. Similarly, the American Prairie website adds that black-tailed prairie dogs "occupy less than two percent of their historic habitat range in North America," and bison are now considered "ecologically extinct," meaning they're no longer crucial to shaping prairie biodiversity. Worryingly, temperate grasslands are one of the fastest disappearing, least protected biomes on earth.