This Underrated Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Gem With A Historic And Vibrant Downtown

Chicago is a fun town, but just west of the metropolis is a collection of 19 villages that hold the reputation of being Chicago's "fun next-door neighbors." Starting with Oak Park, the walkable village with small-town charm and immaculate architecture, the western suburbs are roughly 15 to 30 minutes from the city, but have their own small-town vibes with local charm and character. La Grange is no exception.

Rich in history, La Grange was incorporated in 1879. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, La Grange's historic district overflows with buildings that have architecture dating back to the late 19th century and early 20th century. Anchored by the La Grange Village Hall, the downtown area is also home to the La Grange Theater, which opened in 1925 with painted ceilings and ornate decor. A self-guided walking tour created by the Historical Society takes you through the village, highlighting architecture by notable designers, including Frank Lloyd Wright, J.C. Llewellyn, E.H. Turnock, and J.N. Tilden.

Equidistant between Chicago and Naperville (a suburb rated the best place to live in America in 2025), La Grange offers a lovely mix of historic buildings and modern businesses. The family-friendly village is just 16 miles from Chicago, making it an ideal suburb within easy reach of the city for working parents. The Metra BNSF Line makes it an easy commute, too, with a La Grange Road stop that goes directly into Chicago Union Station in 24 minutes. The closest international airport options are Midway International Airport (MDW), only 20 minutes away by car, or Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), a 30-minute drive. Easily accessible by public transportation, you don't need a car to get to La Grange, but if you have one, you can also explore the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, a scenic retreat with charming trails and waterfalls.