This Underrated Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Gem With A Historic And Vibrant Downtown
Chicago is a fun town, but just west of the metropolis is a collection of 19 villages that hold the reputation of being Chicago's "fun next-door neighbors." Starting with Oak Park, the walkable village with small-town charm and immaculate architecture, the western suburbs are roughly 15 to 30 minutes from the city, but have their own small-town vibes with local charm and character. La Grange is no exception.
Rich in history, La Grange was incorporated in 1879. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, La Grange's historic district overflows with buildings that have architecture dating back to the late 19th century and early 20th century. Anchored by the La Grange Village Hall, the downtown area is also home to the La Grange Theater, which opened in 1925 with painted ceilings and ornate decor. A self-guided walking tour created by the Historical Society takes you through the village, highlighting architecture by notable designers, including Frank Lloyd Wright, J.C. Llewellyn, E.H. Turnock, and J.N. Tilden.
Equidistant between Chicago and Naperville (a suburb rated the best place to live in America in 2025), La Grange offers a lovely mix of historic buildings and modern businesses. The family-friendly village is just 16 miles from Chicago, making it an ideal suburb within easy reach of the city for working parents. The Metra BNSF Line makes it an easy commute, too, with a La Grange Road stop that goes directly into Chicago Union Station in 24 minutes. The closest international airport options are Midway International Airport (MDW), only 20 minutes away by car, or Chicago O'Hare International (ORD), a 30-minute drive. Easily accessible by public transportation, you don't need a car to get to La Grange, but if you have one, you can also explore the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, a scenic retreat with charming trails and waterfalls.
Unique events in La Grange
Much to the delight of local children, the Annual La Grange Pet Parade was started in 1947. Originally an effort by the local chamber of commerce to bring the community together, it has evolved into a cherished tradition, one where children and pets dress up to walk the 1.5-mile parade route through the heart of La Grange. Drawing thousands of people, the festive event takes place at the end of May and also includes a marching band, drill team, cheer squads, vibrant floats, and more.
The long-standing La Grange Craft Fair is another unique event that has been operating for over 50 years. One of the biggest fairs of its kind, it draws over 200 local and regional artists who display and sell their art over the course of two days in mid-July. Unique one-of-a-kind crafts and goods include paintings, yard art, handmade clothing and jewelry, and soaps.
Throughout the month of October, Skeletober takes over the village of La Grange and transforms it into a spooky wonderland of events, decor, and specialty items at the local bars and restaurants. Whether it's a Witches Ride, a Zombie Candy Hunt, or Spooky Mocktails and Oracle Cards, the calendar of events has something for Halloween aficionados of all ages.
The "Hometown Holidays" activities in La Grange kick off at the end of November. Designed to support local businesses during the holiday season, events include Small Business Saturday, a day to indulge in discounted prices from locally owned shops, accompanied by Caroling for a Cause and Ho Ho Holiday Cocktails. Next, Santa arrives at the town hall on a firetruck during the La Grange Holiday Walk. He lights the Christmas Tree and brings the community together over carols, a petting zoo, ice sculptures, and holiday treats.
Where to eat and shop in La Grange
Start your day at Blueberry Hill Breakfast Cafe for fluffy and sometimes seasonal pancakes. Urban city vibes blend with casual fare at Mak's House, where graffiti artists set the tone with designs across the walls. Try the burger-burger (supposedly so good you have to say it twice) and order something from the creative list of cocktails, with names that designate color instead of ingredients — Red Drink, Blue Drink, Purple Drank, etc.
At Fourteensixteen, farm-to-table dining is the priority. Chef Bret Bohning runs the industrial rustic space, mixing exotic ingredients with familiar staples. Craft beer and cocktails pair well with the innovative menu, whether you're in the dining room, bar, lounge, or the rooftop terrace. For dessert, try the frozen custard from Tate's Old-Fashioned Ice Cream, a family-owned shop that has been slinging scoops for over 35 years. A vibrant Farmers Market also runs from May to October, with a weekly gathering of locally grown produce, artisanal products, and live music on Thursdays.
Must-visit shops in the area include Veni, Vidi, Val, a woman-owned boutique that sources artisan jewelry, handmade gifts, and small-batch clothing. Four Sons Mercantile is a family-owned business focused on clothing, accessories, and gifts for men. LUXXE HONOR is ground zero for wellness in La Grange. The woman-owned business makes and sells nontoxic, natural skin care products in small batches, in-house. They also offer wellness services and treatments like Reiki sessions, facials, massages, and yoga. For even more wellness and relaxation after all the eating and shopping, head to Primal Oceans Salt Cave, where you can indulge in treatments in an actual cave made of Himalayan sea salt. Try the Aquascape treatment, where you can disappear into gravity-free relaxation by floating on a pillow of water (without getting wet).