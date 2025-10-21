Chicago's Vibrant Avenue With Diverse Shopping And Dining Is Known As 'Little India'

Walking down Chicago's Devon Avenue feels like a journey through South Asia. Outside a Hindu temple, the scent of incense drifts through the air as priests ring ghantis (bells). Just a few blocks down, the Adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, echoes from a nearby mosque. Outside, aromas of sizzling tandoori chicken and lamb kabobs spill from open kitchens, while bakeries draw lines of customers eager for jalebi and pani puri. Along the sidewalks, storefronts display vibrant saris, lehengas with gemstones, and embroidered sherwanis, while Bollywood music flows through shops selling traditional sweets, fresh produce, and Indian spices. For many, it's no surprise Devon is often described as "Little India."

Devon hasn't always had a large desi concentration. Originally known as Church Street, this 1-mile stretch between North California Avenue and North Damen Avenue in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood has seen several cultural changes over the years. In the mid-20th century, it was mostly a typical north-side road until immigrants from Eastern Europe, particularly Russian and Jewish families, moved in and opened businesses. The street's demographic shifted again after the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. This federal law opened the door for a new wave of immigrants from South Asia to come to the U.S. Much like Jackson Heights, one of New York's most diverse neighborhoods, Devon became a hub for Bangladeshi, Indian, and Pakistani communities. They brought with them new languages and cuisines along with businesses, grocery stores, and religious centers that reshaped the area.