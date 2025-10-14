This Easy Hike Just Outside California's Charming Dutch Village Pays Off With Waterfall Views
Northern California may be home to the region known as California's 'waterfall mecca," but that doesn't mean it's the only part of the state where you can enjoy cascading waters while visiting. In fact, the southern half of the state offers its own waterfalls accessible by hiking, but sometimes takes some sleuthing to uncover these destinations. Once you find them, you'll be treated to stunning views, and Nojoqui Falls in the heart of Santa Barbara county's wine country is a prime example when it rains.
The hike to Nojoqui (pronounced no-HO-wee) Falls is an easy trek, located just outside of the charming village of Solvang, where you can experience the lively feel of Denmark in the little fairy tale town. While Solvang was founded in 1911 when a group of Danish immigrants purchased 9,000 acres, it's the Chumash tribe of Native Americans who have called the area home for many generations. The name Nojoqui comes from a former Chumash village known as "Naxuwi," derived from a Chumash word meaning "meadow".
The falls are located in the 85-acre Nojoqui Falls Park, created in 1944, and expanded in 1968 with additional acreage. Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Santa Barbara and 18 minutes from Solvang's town center, the park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset and offers picnic areas, a playground, barbecues, sports fields, and restrooms, in addition trail and waterfall access. While considered a year-round destination, peak time is the rainy season from winter to early spring when the waterfall is most likely to be cascading, but expect a barrage of colorful foliage during autumn.
Finding waterfall views on the Nojoqui Falls Trail near Solvang
Hiking to view the approximately 80 foot high Nojoqui Falls is an easy one mile round trip, with a 216 foot elevation gain, and a well-marked trailhead next to the parking lot inside the Park. While generally considered easy for any member of the family (including leashed dogs), you'll want to check the current conditions based on recent weather. Be prepared for possible unsteady terrain and make sure you're wearing slip-resistant hiking shoes.
The trail wanders through a shaded canyon lined with trees and features wooden bridges crossing over streams and stone steps culminating in scenic waterfall views. It takes about an hour to complete the hike, but plan on a longer jaunt if you want to picnic while breathing the fresh air and communing with nature. The one thing you can't do here is take a dip, as the pool beneath the falls is often too shallow or without water at all.
Post hike, an array of treats awaits in one of Solvang's many bakeries, where you'll find authentic Danish pastries including the popular "aebleskiver," a cross between a pancake and a beignet. Shaped like a ball, they're dusted with powdered sugar and served with jam. As a worthy stop along the most idyllic road trip through California's wine country and its hidden gems, you can also enjoy traditional Danish fare with a glass of local wine — or dig into Danish hotdogs, Bavarian pretzels, and a glass of beer — at one of dozens of restaurants along the quaint Danish-themed streets of Solvang.