This Easy Hike Just Outside California's Charming Dutch Village Pays Off With Waterfall Views

Northern California may be home to the region known as California's 'waterfall mecca," but that doesn't mean it's the only part of the state where you can enjoy cascading waters while visiting. In fact, the southern half of the state offers its own waterfalls accessible by hiking, but sometimes takes some sleuthing to uncover these destinations. Once you find them, you'll be treated to stunning views, and Nojoqui Falls in the heart of Santa Barbara county's wine country is a prime example when it rains.

The hike to Nojoqui (pronounced no-HO-wee) Falls is an easy trek, located just outside of the charming village of Solvang, where you can experience the lively feel of Denmark in the little fairy tale town. While Solvang was founded in 1911 when a group of Danish immigrants purchased 9,000 acres, it's the Chumash tribe of Native Americans who have called the area home for many generations. The name Nojoqui comes from a former Chumash village known as "Naxuwi," derived from a Chumash word meaning "meadow".

The falls are located in the 85-acre Nojoqui Falls Park, created in 1944, and expanded in 1968 with additional acreage. Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Santa Barbara and 18 minutes from Solvang's town center, the park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset and offers picnic areas, a playground, barbecues, sports fields, and restrooms, in addition trail and waterfall access. While considered a year-round destination, peak time is the rainy season from winter to early spring when the waterfall is most likely to be cascading, but expect a barrage of colorful foliage during autumn.