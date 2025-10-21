Massachusetts' Luxury Resort In The Berkshires Is A Rustic Getaway For Pampering In New England's Rolling Hills
The Berkshires region is renowned for many reasons, including a cultural pedigree bolstered by New England's most cherished outdoor music venue, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and Edith Wharton's beautiful home, The Mount, in the quiet retreat of Lenox. There are lovely inns and bed and breakfasts here for people coming to enjoy these pleasures, but Lenox is also known for two destination spas, Canyon Ranch and Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa. The latter is a luxurious wellness destination designed not just to pamper, but to guide guests toward transformation, restoration, and mindful living.
In the rolling Berkshire hills on 380 acres of manicured lawns and wooded trails originally designed by Frederick Law Olmsted of Central Park fame, the property includes the 19th-century Wyndhurst Manor, a timeless castle with European charm. This part of the property expresses an Old World aesthetic, while other areas are more modern. Miraval Berkshires, which is part of the Hyatt brand, is an adults-only all-inclusive resort that invites active participation from guests to set intentions for their stay in order to reap the most benefits.
Lenox is 130 miles from Boston and 50 miles from Albany International Airport in New York and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. A welcome gesture of hospitality is that Miraval Berkshires will take guests to and from several area transportation hubs free of charge. The resort offers a shuttle service to Bradley as well as the Wassaic Metro-North train station and the Pittsfield train station where the Amtrak Berkshires Flyer train stops in summer.
Miraval's pampering and experiences
At Miraval Berkshires, pampering includes a full menu of spa treatments like massages in the Life in Balance Spa. There are also hot stone rituals, body scrubs, and scalp therapies on offer. Beyond the spa, pampering can refer to a focus on oneself in other ways, like healing experiences, physical challenges like a ropes course, culinary discovery, and connection to nature and animals. The depth of offerings is staggering: 440 classes, therapies, and workshops (not all are offered every day or included in the daily fee). This is why setting an intention is important, and reserving experiences and meals ahead of time is mandatory.
Perhaps you'd like to explore chakras or aural photography, or take a Power of Breath class with a meditation specialist. You could smash a ceramic bowl and piece it back together while contemplating the beauty of imperfection. In a sound bathing session in the custom-built vibrational sound chamber, the reverberations of singing bowls send ripples of calm throughout your body. Outdoor activities include birding, animal tracking, kayaking, an active Hills and Drills class, and gathering eggs for an omelet you'll make over an open fire. Also in the food realm, you could explore emotional eating with a resident dietitian, and take hands-on classes centered around olive oil, sauces, baking, and more. There are also water-based options like aqua barre and different kinds of yoga, or you could learn from a blacksmith, falconer, clairvoyant, astrologer, or beekeeper.
More about Miraval and its Berkshires setting
At Miraval Berkshires, you don't need to worry about tipping, paying for meals, or even remembering your wallet. Your stay includes: your room, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, a range of daily activities, transportation shuttles, all gratuities, and a $175 nightly credit that can be used for resort activities. At press time, the rate for one night began at $926 for a room in the Carriage House, $945 in a cottage, and $1,070 in the Wyndhurst Mansion. You may arrive at Miraval seeking pampering, but you will return home with clarity, calm, and a new way to move through the world. "What an incredible place. I left a different person than when I arrived," wrote a guest in September 2025.
One thing that guests might have a hard time adjusting to is Miraval Berkshires' digital device policy. The resort's guiding philosophy is rooted in mindfulness and intention, so it makes sense that cell phone and other device use is restricted. Upon arrival, guests are invited into "Miraval Mode," keeping all devices on silent and only using them in guest rooms and approved public areas.
As to when to book a trip to Miraval Berkshires, the region is truly a four-season destination. There's snow-covered stillness and skiing in winter, and warmer weather brings golf, kayaking, and hiking. Autumn is especially breathtaking here when the hills erupt in gold and crimson. It's easy to see why the Berkshires made Samantha Brown's list of top fall destinations.