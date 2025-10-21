Massachusetts' Luxury Resort In The Berkshires Is A Rustic Getaway For Pampering In New England's Rolling Hills

The Berkshires region is renowned for many reasons, including a cultural pedigree bolstered by New England's most cherished outdoor music venue, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and Edith Wharton's beautiful home, The Mount, in the quiet retreat of Lenox. There are lovely inns and bed and breakfasts here for people coming to enjoy these pleasures, but Lenox is also known for two destination spas, Canyon Ranch and Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa. The latter is a luxurious wellness destination designed not just to pamper, but to guide guests toward transformation, restoration, and mindful living.

In the rolling Berkshire hills on 380 acres of manicured lawns and wooded trails originally designed by Frederick Law Olmsted of Central Park fame, the property includes the 19th-century Wyndhurst Manor, a timeless castle with European charm. This part of the property expresses an Old World aesthetic, while other areas are more modern. Miraval Berkshires, which is part of the Hyatt brand, is an adults-only all-inclusive resort that invites active participation from guests to set intentions for their stay in order to reap the most benefits.

Lenox is 130 miles from Boston and 50 miles from Albany International Airport in New York and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. A welcome gesture of hospitality is that Miraval Berkshires will take guests to and from several area transportation hubs free of charge. The resort offers a shuttle service to Bradley as well as the Wassaic Metro-North train station and the Pittsfield train station where the Amtrak Berkshires Flyer train stops in summer.