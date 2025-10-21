Maryland's Artsy DC Suburb Is A Vibrant Locale With Outdoor Fun, Markets, And Shops

Situated about 30 miles from the great activity-filled destination of Washington D.C., is the Maryland suburb of Germantown. In the early 19th century, German immigrants flocked to the destination to work and to live. Subsequently, German shops filled the area, and by the 1890s, a local journalist decided to give the neighborhood the name of Germantown. With a population of over 90,000 residents as of 2023, this destination might not come to mind when planning a trip to the Old Line State, but it's worth considering due to its artsy locations and its outdoor offerings.

Art lovers will want to make their first stop at the Blackrock Center for the Arts, a charming event venue that offers a perfect blend of cultural and creative attractions for visitors, including music, theatre shows, and dance classes. Each October, the annual Germantown October Fest takes place at the Center, featuring a celebration of Germantown with family-friendly programming that includes food trucks, spooky dance parties, kids' events, and an array of live performances. There's also a best costume contest, and the winner is crowned Parade Marshal at the spooky dance party.

Another aspect of Germantown that makes it so artsy is organizations like the Art League of Germantown, which features and promotes amateur and professional artists through exhibitions and other events, and the We Art Fun Painting Studio, a local art studio offering pottery painting, canvas painting, clay molding, and workshops for all ages.