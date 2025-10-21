Maryland's Artsy DC Suburb Is A Vibrant Locale With Outdoor Fun, Markets, And Shops
Situated about 30 miles from the great activity-filled destination of Washington D.C., is the Maryland suburb of Germantown. In the early 19th century, German immigrants flocked to the destination to work and to live. Subsequently, German shops filled the area, and by the 1890s, a local journalist decided to give the neighborhood the name of Germantown. With a population of over 90,000 residents as of 2023, this destination might not come to mind when planning a trip to the Old Line State, but it's worth considering due to its artsy locations and its outdoor offerings.
Art lovers will want to make their first stop at the Blackrock Center for the Arts, a charming event venue that offers a perfect blend of cultural and creative attractions for visitors, including music, theatre shows, and dance classes. Each October, the annual Germantown October Fest takes place at the Center, featuring a celebration of Germantown with family-friendly programming that includes food trucks, spooky dance parties, kids' events, and an array of live performances. There's also a best costume contest, and the winner is crowned Parade Marshal at the spooky dance party.
Another aspect of Germantown that makes it so artsy is organizations like the Art League of Germantown, which features and promotes amateur and professional artists through exhibitions and other events, and the We Art Fun Painting Studio, a local art studio offering pottery painting, canvas painting, clay molding, and workshops for all ages.
Outdoor fun in Germantown
Maryland is filled with perfect places where outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking and biking, like Ocean City's stunning coastal escape at Northside Park. In Germantown, there's Great Seneca Stream Valley Park, one of the best things to do in Germantown according to Tripadvisor. Loaded with lush greenery, this park is great for hikers and bikers looking for a nice day out. According to Alltrails, the two sections in the park are the Seneca Creek Greenway Trail: Watkins Mill Road to Frederick Road, and the Seneca Creek Greenway Trail Upper Section. The former is nearly three miles in length and offers hikers the chance to see the Potomac River, located near Gaithersburg. The latter is a 14.5-mile distance, wooded and scenic trek that's also worth partaking in if you have the energy.
If you're a fan of hay rides, picking pumpkins, or getting lost in a corn maze while drinking apple cider, then Butler's Orchard is your perfect destination for more outdoor fun. They also offer fresh market foods in addition to great outdoor experiences. The 300-acre farm has been run by three generations of the Butler family since the 1950s and now offers visitors 25 varieties of their fruits, vegetables, and flowers for picking. It's a great destination for families to see (and taste) fresh food firsthand. They also have seasonal events like Bunnyland in the spring (where children can ride animals and farm yoga is available for parents) and nighttime hay rides, and bonfires, and in the fall they put on the pumpkin festival, which features a corn pool, various games and mazes, and picking your own pumpkins.
Flea markets and food in Germantown
Germantown has several options for hungry visitors looking for a good meal. Picca Pollo A La Brasa is a Peruvian restaurant with a 4.4-star rating on Tripadvisor. The establishment offers classics like roast chicken and ceviche as well as empanadas, calamari, and an array of vegetarian dishes. Sabai Sabai Simply Thai offers Thai street fare like veggie spring rolls, drunken noodles, and pineapple fried rice.
If you're looking for lodging in Germantown, there are some brand-name hotels in the area. You could also find a rental on Airbnb or VRBO. For a special treat, you might want to check out Hollerstown Hill Bed and Breakfast, about 20 miles away from Germantown in the hip and historic city of Frederick. The bed and breakfast is located in a turn-of-the-century-built Queen Anne Victorian home. A variety of rooms, all with unique styles (one with country Victorian decor), are there for booking, and their amenities include a daily multi-course breakfast and a fire pit patio outside and close proximity to many of Fredrick's desirable spots.
For some good markets and shops, there is the large Germantown Community Flea Market, where visitors can discover hidden gems from over 150 vendors selling everything from antiques to jewelry to electronics. Lancaster County Dutch Market is another great destination where visitors can find quality food, from baked goods to fresh produce is sold by vendors. One Reddit user praised the pretzel dogs and fried chicken at the Lancaster Dutch County Market. If you are flying in, your best bets are either Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, about 30 miles away, or Baltimore/Washington International, about 50 miles away.