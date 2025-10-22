Between Knoxville And Chattanooga Is Tennessee's Riverside Town With Farmlands, Roadside Eats, And Antique Finds

There is more to Tennessee than country music and Dollywood. Throughout the Volunteer State, you'll find plenty of charming small towns where wide open fields, wholesome diners, and trinket-filled antique shops reveal just as much about the state as any headline-grabbing attraction. Greenback, located in Loudon County, is one of those special places.

Founded near the Little Tennessee River and shaped by Baker Creek, the town's roots stretch back to the late 18th century, when a new ferry crossing was built in Morganton and began to connect settlers across East Tennessee. By the 19th century, the arrival of the railroad and the rise of local commerce helped establish Greenback as a hub for trade, agriculture, and community life. One can find the town situated between Chattanooga, the perfect summer destination for music lovers, and Knoxville, with its bustling downtown square full of shops and restaurants.

But navigating to Greenback from a major city can be a long journey. From Nashville, the drive runs a little more than three hours, taking you down an easy path east into Loudon County. That said, the town is technically closer to Atlanta, home to the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Staying overnight in Greenback is a breeze, as visitors can find plenty of homelike stays on vacation rental platforms. However, those craving a more luxurious stay can check out Grand Vista Hotel and Suites in nearby Vonore. Featuring saltwater pools, mountain views, and even the occasional bear sighting, this hotel provides a comfortable retreat that pairs well with a day of exploring Greenback's history and countryside.