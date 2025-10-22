Virginia's 'Gateway To The West' Blends Its Downtown Shops And Inns With Trails And Ethereal Cave Adventures

Just 20 minutes outside of town, you'll find one of Virginia's most beautiful wonders, Natural Tunnel State Park. With an 850-foot-long and 10-story-high tunnel formed over thousands of years, stone pinnacles, and the scenic and beloved tubing spot, Clinch River, this park is the ultimate Virginia adventure. Depending on when you visit, you might even catch one of the coal trains chugging through this ancient tunnel. "What a well-kept secret!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Put this at the top of your list."

With seven different trails throughout the park, don't skip the short path leading toward the gorgeous views of the gorge — although it's just .3 miles, it's a bit steep. There's also a chairlift that operates every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., if you're not up for the hike. Lover's Leap Trail, just under a mile and winding from the visitor's center toward a jaw-dropping overlook, and then following the Gorge Ridge Trail back, is another must.

The park is also home to two different campgrounds, available from March to November, as well as numerous cabins, yurts, and lodges, if you'd like to extend your time in the park's incredible nature. Natural Tunnel State Park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to dusk. Admission is $5, with additional fees for the chairlift. That's not all the nature you'll find in and around Gate City, either. The Devil's Bathtub, a swim hole with dreamy aqua waters, is a must-visit just 25 minutes away.