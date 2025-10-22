Virginia's 'Gateway To The West' Blends Its Downtown Shops And Inns With Trails And Ethereal Cave Adventures
There are plenty of Virginia Blue Ridge Mountain towns, buzzing with art and youthful charm, but Gate City is a one-of-a-kind enclave that boasts overwhelming beauty and charm. Named in the 19th century for its location along the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail, a gateway to the West that hundreds of thousands of settlers once followed, Gate City is a window into a different side of Virginia. Visitors will find the ultimate blend of history and adventure with exciting destinations like Natural Tunnel State Park, right on the outskirts of town.
Gate City's closest airport is the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, just 30 minutes away by car. For those looking to stay in the heart of town, Estillville Properties is one of the best accommodation options, as you won't find many other hotels. The cozy historic property and former bed and breakfast recently transitioned to an Airbnb, with three rooms available. However, you can find a number of options in the surrounding areas, from historic inns to rustic campgrounds and traditional cabins. Visitors can also pair their visit with time spent in Big Stone Gap, a storied town with a diverse culinary scene that's less than 40 minutes away by car.
Things to do in downtown Gate City, Virginia
Throughout Gate City, you'll find eclectic and diverse boutiques, like the Bizzy Bee Consignment Shop, which sells unique antiques, clothing, and toys. Memory Lane Antique Mall is another gem that's filled to the brim with vintage jewelry, antique furniture, home decor, and more. For those looking to discover some of the area's best locally-made artisan goods, don't skip Southern Collective, located on Jackson Street.
Gate City's Historic District is a five-block pocket at the center of town with historic landmarks like the 1829 Scott County Courthouse and numerous buildings that date from 1900 to 1960. Just keep in mind that many buildings are private residences and not open to the public. Depending on when you visit, you might catch one of Gate City's lively town events, like the Harvest Moon Celebration in September, which features food trucks, art, and music, right in the Historic District. To learn more about the area's history, head about 20 minutes west to the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center. Here, you'll find a museum and library that detail the region's storied role in the country's westward expansion.
Outdoor activities in Gate City, Virginia
Just 20 minutes outside of town, you'll find one of Virginia's most beautiful wonders, Natural Tunnel State Park. With an 850-foot-long and 10-story-high tunnel formed over thousands of years, stone pinnacles, and the scenic and beloved tubing spot, Clinch River, this park is the ultimate Virginia adventure. Depending on when you visit, you might even catch one of the coal trains chugging through this ancient tunnel. "What a well-kept secret!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Put this at the top of your list."
With seven different trails throughout the park, don't skip the short path leading toward the gorgeous views of the gorge — although it's just .3 miles, it's a bit steep. There's also a chairlift that operates every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., if you're not up for the hike. Lover's Leap Trail, just under a mile and winding from the visitor's center toward a jaw-dropping overlook, and then following the Gorge Ridge Trail back, is another must.
The park is also home to two different campgrounds, available from March to November, as well as numerous cabins, yurts, and lodges, if you'd like to extend your time in the park's incredible nature. Natural Tunnel State Park is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to dusk. Admission is $5, with additional fees for the chairlift. That's not all the nature you'll find in and around Gate City, either. The Devil's Bathtub, a swim hole with dreamy aqua waters, is a must-visit just 25 minutes away.