Virginia's 'Naturally Smooth' Swim Hole Hides In A Mountain Paradise With Dreamy Aqua Waters Worth The Hike

For those who aren't in the know, Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when talking about natural swimming holes. Maybe that thought evokes images of the secret swimming holes in Arizona, such as the Caribbean-blue waters of Fossil Creek with refreshing waterfalls and cool grottos. While these places have sweet-natured names like "Madison Blue Spring" or "Sliding Rock," Virginia's secluded spots might make your spine tingle. Tucked in the southwestern part of the state is a hidden gem with a menacing name — the Devil's Bathtub. One might think that the water here is as boiling as the scorching flames of the underworld — in reality, it's actually an oxymoron of its moniker and features. The Devil's Bathtub remains concealed in Jefferson National Forest, away from the state's rolling vineyards.

Contrary to popular opinion, the Devil's Bathtub wasn't a result of Lucifer's wrath. This unique natural phenomenon was formed due to the constant, turbulent waters of the Devil's Fork. Over the years, this sculpted a 20-foot-long crevice in a rock, purely with the power of erosion. With a 12-foot depth and 8-foot width, a little cascade flows into the hole, which keeps the water cool at all times. Although many consider it a little too deep for their taste, adrenaline rush seekers are all the more intrigued by the dreamy enigma.

But why give this beautiful oasis such an ominous title? It's the exact opposite of what you think. The pool is so cold that it can put out any proverbial Satanic fires. Even on the dog days of summer, expect to dip in 60-degree-Fahrenheit waters. If you've been training for cold plunges, this is the perfect place to put your tolerance to the test.