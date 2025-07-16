Virginia's 'Naturally Smooth' Swim Hole Hides In A Mountain Paradise With Dreamy Aqua Waters Worth The Hike
For those who aren't in the know, Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when talking about natural swimming holes. Maybe that thought evokes images of the secret swimming holes in Arizona, such as the Caribbean-blue waters of Fossil Creek with refreshing waterfalls and cool grottos. While these places have sweet-natured names like "Madison Blue Spring" or "Sliding Rock," Virginia's secluded spots might make your spine tingle. Tucked in the southwestern part of the state is a hidden gem with a menacing name — the Devil's Bathtub. One might think that the water here is as boiling as the scorching flames of the underworld — in reality, it's actually an oxymoron of its moniker and features. The Devil's Bathtub remains concealed in Jefferson National Forest, away from the state's rolling vineyards.
Contrary to popular opinion, the Devil's Bathtub wasn't a result of Lucifer's wrath. This unique natural phenomenon was formed due to the constant, turbulent waters of the Devil's Fork. Over the years, this sculpted a 20-foot-long crevice in a rock, purely with the power of erosion. With a 12-foot depth and 8-foot width, a little cascade flows into the hole, which keeps the water cool at all times. Although many consider it a little too deep for their taste, adrenaline rush seekers are all the more intrigued by the dreamy enigma.
But why give this beautiful oasis such an ominous title? It's the exact opposite of what you think. The pool is so cold that it can put out any proverbial Satanic fires. Even on the dog days of summer, expect to dip in 60-degree-Fahrenheit waters. If you've been training for cold plunges, this is the perfect place to put your tolerance to the test.
How to get to the Devil's Bathtub
All that is beautiful isn't easy to attain, and the Devil's Bathtub validates that statement. First, you need to find your launching pad. Those embarking on outdoor adventures at Jefferson National Forest can establish their home base in Bark Camp near Coeburn or High Knob Campground in Norton. You can also find accommodation in the towns surrounding the forest. Quality Inn and Suites in Big Stone Gap is 45 minutes away. The city of Norton offers more options, like the Hampton Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham, Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, and more — all of which are 40 minutes (or less) away. The hard part isn't driving there; it's the hike to the Devil's Bathtub.
The route is challenging, unpaved, and quite slippery, located near Fort Blackmore. High water levels elevate the risk of injuries and potentially make this a life-threatening endeavor, so make sure to only hike if the water doesn't reach your knees. From Fort Blackmore, follow the 3.9-mile out-and-back trail, which, according to AllTrails, takes around one hour and 45 minutes to complete. However, it can take up to four hours, depending on how many stops you make along the way.
The strenuous hike starts with walking up the cement steps, after which you'll come across an iron gate. Then, keep trekking until you arrive at a stream — continue along the path, and soon you'll be hiking over a gravel track. At some point, you'll encounter a sign that says the Devil's Bathtub is 1.6 miles to your left. As you advance, yellow markers guide the way — you'll be crossing a dozen more creeks, jumping over collapsed trees, and even descending a ledge. Before you know it, you'll catch sight of the swimming hole camouflaged amongst the mossy rocks.
Tips for visiting the Devil's Bathtub
Since you're practically venturing out into the wilderness, you must be well prepared. Luckily, you won't have to experience this alone — the trail is dog-friendly. GPS can be spotty, so have an offline map with you. If you're driving a 4x4 vehicle, you can park your car for free at 331 High Knob SC, Dungannon, situated near the trailhead — the lot has limited space, so get there early. Otherwise, your next best option is to park farther from the trailhead.
The hike isn't for the faint of heart — if this is your first time undertaking such a difficult trail, it's better to practice before attempting this route. It goes without saying that you're going to need proper shoes to successfully navigate the muddy streams, slippery boulders, and boggy paths — not to mention, your soles should have a good grip. Hiking poles are recommended for moving along the trail efficiently. A waterproof bag is a must to keep your belongings safe because you're going to need bug spray, enough water (around two to three liters per person)) for the journey, a towel to dry off post-swim, and a jacket to keep you warm after the swim. You won't have to bring a rope to climb down the ledge, as there's already one available in the area.
The boulders around the swimming hole are very slippery — it's best to change into aqua shoes to avoid injuries. Its algae-covered floor gives the water that emerald glow, like a glittering siren calling you to take a dip. With all that effort to reach the Devil's Bathtub, you just might forget how cold the water is. This way, you won't have to travel to faraway destinations like El Salto in Costa Rica in search of more secret swimming holes.