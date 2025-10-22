Massachusetts' Tiny Duo Of Forested Islands Off Salem's Coast Offers Secret Tidal Trails And Cottage Ruins

No one wants a vacation or day trip associated with the word misery, but don't let the name fool you. The Misery Islands, located off the coast of Massachusetts in Salem Sound, are anything but miserable to visit. An easily accessible destination, Salem is about a 30 minute trip from Boston by both car and train, and while you can enjoy the quintessential New England charm of beautiful architecture and cobblestone streets during every season, once fall rolls around, this historic city is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state – in 2024, Salem shattered previous records by welcoming over a million visitors during the month of October.

It's true that on the mainland you can enjoy countless activities focused on uncovering the secrets of Salem's famous witchcraft trials year-round, but while peak foliage and Halloween festivities seem ideal when it comes to experiencing the best of what Salem has to offer, summer on the North Shore offers a strong draw all its own. What many people don't know is that Witch City is just a boat ride away from 83 acres of rugged natural beauty on Great Misery Island, the larger of a relatively unknown and underrated duo of islands located between the harbors of Marblehead, an unsung coastal town brimming with rich maritime history, and Cape Ann's Manchester-by-the-Sea. And while Little Misery Island may be small at just 4 acres in size, it makes up for it with unique views of an old steamship wreck from the shores of its beach.

Read on to learn how to take the road (or water) less traveled over to the Misery Islands, and things to do once you've arrived, including traversing miles of beautiful trails and wading through the sea from one island to the other.