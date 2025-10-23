Texas' Affordable Austin Suburb Offers One-Of-A-Kind Quirky Charm And A Safe, Peaceful Atmosphere

Let's get two things out of the way: Yes, "Hutto" is a funny name, but no, the name doesn't have anything to do with Jabba the Hutt. Although this is a shame, Hutto, Texas, has nonetheless picked up some of the same quirks as its largest, increasingly people-packed and pricey neighbor, the city of weird, Austin. From 2023 to 2024, Hutto's population swelled 9.4% to exceed 42,000 residents. But no matter the growth, Hutto remains a safe, affordable, cozy suburb with its own claims to uniqueness.

Located along Route 79 east of the Austin suburb Round Rock, Hutto is about two steps away from direct contact with Texas' capital. It's a large, burgeoning suburb with a small-town feel and a community-focused mindset that dates back to its first settler, James E. Hutto, in 1855. Until the town started filling out in the 1890s, it was more of a train station surrounded by farms than anything else. By all appearances, practically nothing noteworthy or remarkable happened to Hutto (except for the hippos, which we'll get to later). This doesn't mean that Hutto is dull, but it does mean that Hutto is calm and good for families.

About 29% of its population is 18 and under, and an impressive 79% of the population are homeowners. The median home value is a doable $316,000. Hutto is also much safer than the rest of Texas, with a one in 1,491 chance of being a victim of violent crime, as opposed to a one in 246 chance (via NeighborhoodScout). As for the quirk, Hutto's home to scattered hippo statues that you can find on a town-wide hippo hunt, odd shops like the Hutto Antique Mall, local events like farmer's markets and seasonal kids activities, plus much, much more.