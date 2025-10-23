Tucked Between Fredericksburg And Colonial Beach Is Virginia's Town With Paddling, River Trails, And Wineries
Virginia is for lovers, as the state's slogan (and license plates) famously state — and while Virginia is indeed chock-full of adorable towns for a couple's getaway, like the dreamy and romantic Northern Virginia town of Middleburg, this popular phrase also means that the state is a destination for anyone with a zest for life. Wondering where best to channel such joie de vivre in the Commonwealth? Head to the town of King George, a charming and well-situated hamlet nestled near Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg that boasts wineries, stunning nature, and a wealth of outdoor activities.
Clocking in at just an hour's drive from Richmond and an hour from Northern Virginia, King George County is a great weekend spot for visitors from the Washington, D.C. area or from elsewhere in Virginia. The county is sometimes referred to as the "home between the rivers" for its location between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers. Like its beating heart, the eponymous town of King George offers plenty to see and do, making it the perfect Mid-Atlantic city break.
Outdoor activities in King George County, Virginia
King George is a dream destination for outdoorsy visitors with a rural and riverside location that means there are ample choices when it comes to walks, hikes, and outdoor experiences. Caledon State Park, a National Natural Landmark, contains ten hiking trails and an additional four multi-use trails. For a quick and popular route, try Boyd's Hole Trail, which showcases pretty scenery as it makes its way to the Potomac River.
If you'd rather be in the river than gazing at it, you also have the opportunity to rent a stand-up paddleboard or kayak from Little Ferry Inn. Rentals are available on an hourly basis, and for just $25, you're granted 60 minutes of peaceful paddling time, with the potential to see a bald eagle or osprey, among other flora and fauna. Or, if you have your own vessel, head to nearby Wilmot Boat Landing or Machodoc Creek Marina to launch it.
Explore King George County's wineries
Virginia is well-known as a wine-producing hub, with myriad wineries and vineyards dotted across the state. The options are many for oenophile visitors, from the Monticello wine region, which blends award-winning wines with centuries of history, to the buzzing, charming town of Leesburg in the wine hotspot of Loudoun County. The same is true in King George, with a few fantastic wineries to choose from.
Make your way to the Estate at White Hall Vineyard, a family-owned boutique winery first established in 1740. For a more low-key experience, try Backporch Vineyard, a community-focused winery established in 2019. You'll want to check their events calendar to check out upcoming events like local live musical acts, food trucks, or even a fundraising auction that features karaoke and line dancing. For those who like sipping beer more than wine, head over to Creekside Farm Brewery, a multi-generational farm that uses locally sourced ingredients to craft its delicious brews. Little ones will also love meeting the Nigerian dwarf goats that call the farm home.