Tucked Between Fredericksburg And Colonial Beach Is Virginia's Town With Paddling, River Trails, And Wineries

Virginia is for lovers, as the state's slogan (and license plates) famously state — and while Virginia is indeed chock-full of adorable towns for a couple's getaway, like the dreamy and romantic Northern Virginia town of Middleburg, this popular phrase also means that the state is a destination for anyone with a zest for life. Wondering where best to channel such joie de vivre in the Commonwealth? Head to the town of King George, a charming and well-situated hamlet nestled near Colonial Beach and Fredericksburg that boasts wineries, stunning nature, and a wealth of outdoor activities.

Clocking in at just an hour's drive from Richmond and an hour from Northern Virginia, King George County is a great weekend spot for visitors from the Washington, D.C. area or from elsewhere in Virginia. The county is sometimes referred to as the "home between the rivers" for its location between the Rappahannock and Potomac Rivers. Like its beating heart, the eponymous town of King George offers plenty to see and do, making it the perfect Mid-Atlantic city break.