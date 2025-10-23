Maryland's Cozy Inn Tucked On The Coast Is The Perfect Hub To Explore The Pearl Of The Chesapeake

Chesapeake Bay, which gives Maryland its distinct forked shape, provides the shoreline for the coastal charm of quaint Maryland towns like Solomons. Follow the Eastern Shore of the bay south toward the Bay Bridge, and you'll find the laid-back harbor town of Rock Hall. The small waterfront community, known as "the Pearl of the Chesapeake," has been a fishing hub since the 1600s, and it still retains a maritime flavor, with its activity centered around its marinas.

Less than a 10-minute walk from the shore is a wonderful place to stay in Rock Hall called Haven Point Inn and Gallery that travelers love. It has five stars on TripAdvisor, showcases local art in its gallery, and provides guests with bikes and kayaks to explore the town and its waterways. The Haven Point Inn is a cozy accommodation with just four rooms, each featuring a queen-sized bed, a smart TV, and a private balcony.

Guests have praised the peaceful atmosphere of the rooms, with one TripAdvisor review stating: "The guest rooms are in the back of the property, quiet and impeccably maintained. Our room had a garden view." Aligned with the town's spirit, the rooms have nautical themes. Other amenities included with a stay include free Wi-Fi, parking, and a daily complimentary breakfast served in the gallery. Guests are welcome to relax here or watch over the harbor from one of the porch rockers. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from the Baltimore/Washington International Airport or an hour from the regional Wilmington Airport.