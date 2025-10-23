Maryland's Cozy Inn Tucked On The Coast Is The Perfect Hub To Explore The Pearl Of The Chesapeake
Chesapeake Bay, which gives Maryland its distinct forked shape, provides the shoreline for the coastal charm of quaint Maryland towns like Solomons. Follow the Eastern Shore of the bay south toward the Bay Bridge, and you'll find the laid-back harbor town of Rock Hall. The small waterfront community, known as "the Pearl of the Chesapeake," has been a fishing hub since the 1600s, and it still retains a maritime flavor, with its activity centered around its marinas.
Less than a 10-minute walk from the shore is a wonderful place to stay in Rock Hall called Haven Point Inn and Gallery that travelers love. It has five stars on TripAdvisor, showcases local art in its gallery, and provides guests with bikes and kayaks to explore the town and its waterways. The Haven Point Inn is a cozy accommodation with just four rooms, each featuring a queen-sized bed, a smart TV, and a private balcony.
Guests have praised the peaceful atmosphere of the rooms, with one TripAdvisor review stating: "The guest rooms are in the back of the property, quiet and impeccably maintained. Our room had a garden view." Aligned with the town's spirit, the rooms have nautical themes. Other amenities included with a stay include free Wi-Fi, parking, and a daily complimentary breakfast served in the gallery. Guests are welcome to relax here or watch over the harbor from one of the porch rockers. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from the Baltimore/Washington International Airport or an hour from the regional Wilmington Airport.
Get the most of Rock Hall while staying at Haven Point Inn
One of the great things about a stay at Haven Point Inn is the easy connection it provides to Rock Hall's waterfront and restaurants. You could walk to the Swan Creek Marina in less than 15 minutes or reach the town's main street in about a 20-minute walk, though Rock Hall is also lovely to explore on one of the free bikes offered by the inn. It's mostly flat terrain, and Haven Inn Point is conveniently located along the loop, a popular walking or biking route that circles the town center via Rock Hall Avenue. For a longer bike ride, you could head 30 minutes south to the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge or about an hour inland to reach Chestertown, a charming Maryland town known for its fresh seafood.
Boaters will find plenty of opportunities near the inn for exploring the bay's waters, and, if you're taking a multi-day sailing course, you'll get a discount on the room. Just a seven-minute walk from the inn is Shardana Sailing Charters, which also has five stars on TripAdvisor. It offers half-day, full-day, and sunset cruises, as well as multi-day excursions for the adventurous. It's best to venture out with seasoned sailors, since while Maryland's bay is stunning, it's also America's most dangerous for boaters.
After a day of sailing or biking, you could head to Blue Heron Oyster House and Inn, a seafood restaurant with 4.7 stars on Google. It serves up a delicious oyster sampler and has a tiki bar for sunset cocktails.