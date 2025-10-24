Hidden Between Provo And Richfield Is Utah's Tiny Town Serving Up OHV Loops, Camping, And Climbing Routes

Nestled between Provo and Salt Lake City, you'll find Utah's ultimate base camp. However, if you are looking for something in the central region of the Beehive State, nestled between Provo and Richfield lies a tiny town that can only be described as an outdoor lover's haven. It feels worlds away from the bustle of city life, despite being completely accessible at the same time. It has endless nature experiences on tap, so if your idea of a good vacation includes camping, climbing, and spending as little time indoors as possible, you'll love Mayfield.

Mayfield may be small, but that's part of the charm. And despite its size, Mayfield packs a surprising amount of outdoor opportunities. Rolling hills and rugged cliffs dot the surrounding landscape; you'll be itching to get among them. The town serves as a hub for exploring the nearby Palisade State Park, where miles of trails wind through pine and aspen forest.

And it's accessible, too, for locals and travelers afar. The closest major international airport is Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north. For those seeking a closer option, the small Manti-Ephraim Airport is nearby, though it offers limited service. From either airport, travelers will enjoy scenic drives through central Utah, winding their way into a town that serves as the perfect starting point for exploring OHV trails, camping spots, and climbing routes.