Hidden Between Provo And Richfield Is Utah's Tiny Town Serving Up OHV Loops, Camping, And Climbing Routes
Nestled between Provo and Salt Lake City, you'll find Utah's ultimate base camp. However, if you are looking for something in the central region of the Beehive State, nestled between Provo and Richfield lies a tiny town that can only be described as an outdoor lover's haven. It feels worlds away from the bustle of city life, despite being completely accessible at the same time. It has endless nature experiences on tap, so if your idea of a good vacation includes camping, climbing, and spending as little time indoors as possible, you'll love Mayfield.
Mayfield may be small, but that's part of the charm. And despite its size, Mayfield packs a surprising amount of outdoor opportunities. Rolling hills and rugged cliffs dot the surrounding landscape; you'll be itching to get among them. The town serves as a hub for exploring the nearby Palisade State Park, where miles of trails wind through pine and aspen forest.
And it's accessible, too, for locals and travelers afar. The closest major international airport is Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), about a two-and-a-half-hour drive north. For those seeking a closer option, the small Manti-Ephraim Airport is nearby, though it offers limited service. From either airport, travelers will enjoy scenic drives through central Utah, winding their way into a town that serves as the perfect starting point for exploring OHV trails, camping spots, and climbing routes.
Outdoor recreation in and around Mayfield
Mayfield is an absolute paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, providing an equal mix of adventure and peacefulness that's truly hard to find anywhere else. The town sits at the gateway to the Arapeen OHV Trail System, the perfect place to explore a network of off-roading loops that range from beginner-friendly paths to rugged, challenging routes through forests and open meadows. If you love an adrenaline rush, you'll absolutely love it here.
If rock climbing is your adrenaline of choice, you're in luck. Utah is surrounded by equally beautiful and challenging climbs (like those found in the Albion Basin, which is also a great spot for hiking and wildflowers), and Mayfield is no exception. The surrounding areas of Mayfield give you access to some of the most scenic sandstone cliffs, rocky outcrops, and crags that cater to climbers of all skill levels. The nearby San Pitch Mountains provide challenging routes with varying elevations, while smaller formations closer to town make for great practice climbs or casual afternoon sessions.
And if you'd rather take in the views on a scenic stroll, the Palisade Lake Loop is a 1.5-mile path around the gorgeous lake. It's ideal for walkers, runners, and families looking for a way to enjoy the landscape in an easier, more accessible way. Between its trails, climbing routes, and jaw-dropping views, Mayfield is the perfect base for adrenaline seekers in Utah.
Mayfield's campgrounds
Camping in Mayfield is as varied as its landscapes, with something for everyone. One standout is the Twin Lakes Campground, a peaceful retreat surrounded by tall pines and mountain views. Situated at over 8,000 feet above sea level, this spot provides easy access to connecting OHV loops, making it perfect for multi-day riding trips. At the campground, you can enjoy great facilities like onsite picnic tables, fire rings, and vault toilets. This is ideal for those who like camping with small home comforts.
A little further out of Mayfield, around a 50-minute drive away, is the Twelve Mile Flat campground. Here you can enjoy a perfect mix of campsite and wild camping. Facilities are minimal (just vault toilets) so you can really enjoy that wilderness feel while looking right out at Mount Baldy. This campsite is also at a high elevation, sitting just below the ridgeline of Skyline Drive. Nighttime stargazing from here is on another level.
For those looking for an even more remote experience, dispersed camping is available in the surrounding forestlands (also, you can camp for free in some of Utah's National Parks). Opt for spots in places like the Palisade Reservoir, where you can enjoy tranquil lake views and opportunities for fishing and hiking right outside your tent. Wild camping here gives you unmatched freedom, but only works if you adhere to Utah's state rules, including camping only in designated areas, packing out all waste, and respecting fire restrictions to protect the environment.