Just Outside San Diego Is California's Premiere Casino Resort With Elite Gaming, Tasty Eats, And A Luxury Pool

There's a lot to love about visiting San Diego, known as America's Finest City, whether you're checking out the world-famous San Diego Zoo (one of America's five best zoos, according to reviews) or strolling through the vibrant streets of Old Town, California's oldest city and a history-lover's paradise. It's also a leading region for gaming and casinos, with nine of them in the area. Head 25 miles east of the city and you'll find Sycuan Casino Resort, one of California's premier casino resorts for gaming, dining, and luxurious pool lounging.

During Sycuan Casino Resort's early days in 1983, it was just a single-room Bingo Palace on land owned by the Sycuan band of the Kumeyaay Nation, whose independent tribal government manages the casino. The goal back then was to provide jobs and help the reservation with its most-needed supplies. In the year 2000, a state proposition allowing California's governor to negotiate with tribal nations to operate casinos passed into law, and allowed Sycuan to open its 305,000 square-foot casino. A major expansion project in 2019, at a cost of $260 million dollars, added a 12-story hotel, additional casino space, bars and restaurants, and a fancy pool area. This increased the Sycuan Casino Resort property to an additional 500,000 square feet of space, including 60,000 square feet of casino space. From an elite gaming perspective, Sycuan's casino features 2,300 slot machines and 50 table games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette, including a non-smoking gaming area. If you're not big on gaming, Sycuan's full-service resort experience makes for an ideal getaway for ages 21 and up seeking a getaway or locals on staycations.