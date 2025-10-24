Just Outside San Diego Is California's Premiere Casino Resort With Elite Gaming, Tasty Eats, And A Luxury Pool
There's a lot to love about visiting San Diego, known as America's Finest City, whether you're checking out the world-famous San Diego Zoo (one of America's five best zoos, according to reviews) or strolling through the vibrant streets of Old Town, California's oldest city and a history-lover's paradise. It's also a leading region for gaming and casinos, with nine of them in the area. Head 25 miles east of the city and you'll find Sycuan Casino Resort, one of California's premier casino resorts for gaming, dining, and luxurious pool lounging.
During Sycuan Casino Resort's early days in 1983, it was just a single-room Bingo Palace on land owned by the Sycuan band of the Kumeyaay Nation, whose independent tribal government manages the casino. The goal back then was to provide jobs and help the reservation with its most-needed supplies. In the year 2000, a state proposition allowing California's governor to negotiate with tribal nations to operate casinos passed into law, and allowed Sycuan to open its 305,000 square-foot casino. A major expansion project in 2019, at a cost of $260 million dollars, added a 12-story hotel, additional casino space, bars and restaurants, and a fancy pool area. This increased the Sycuan Casino Resort property to an additional 500,000 square feet of space, including 60,000 square feet of casino space. From an elite gaming perspective, Sycuan's casino features 2,300 slot machines and 50 table games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette, including a non-smoking gaming area. If you're not big on gaming, Sycuan's full-service resort experience makes for an ideal getaway for ages 21 and up seeking a getaway or locals on staycations.
Enjoy tasty eats while at Sycuan Casino Resort
You can book from a choice of more than 300 rooms and 57 suites, with amenities such as pillow-top beds, mini refrigerators, coffee makers, and deluxe bath products. Many of the rooms include balconies with views of the surrounding valleys, and some also feature bath tubs. You can also order food for dining in your room 24 hours a day. You can access the entire property from a free five-story, self-parking garage with a pedestrian bridge leading to the casino. Hotel guests can also choose to valet park and skip the walk through the main casino.
Over 15 bars and restaurants are available to choose from on the property, with something to please any palate or budget. Suerte Cantina offers Mexican specialties, cocktails, and an all-you-can-eat taco buffet on Thursdays while the Pink Buddha, along with its Karma Lounge and Bar are casual options, which feature a variety of Asian delights, including late-night bites on Thursdays. One Tripadvisor member says "the decor is vibrant, food fantastic, and service superb." For an upscale dinner, head to Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse, featuring steak, surf & turf, seafood specialties, a Sunday night Prime Rib Special, and steak and bourbon pairings. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to 10pm, reservations are highly recommended. Daily options include Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen with service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Sunday brunch, and the restaurant includes an expansive outdoor patio for guest seating. Rank & File, also open daily, is known for hearty American food and a bar with over 30 beers on tap, plus live music on Friday and Saturday night. The Double Down Grill is the 24/7 dining offering, located in the casino bingo area. You'll also find bars in the hotel's lobby and the Gatsby-inspired Crystal Bar.
Plan some relaxation time at Sycuan Casino Resorts luxury pools, and other amenities
If you've had enough gaming or you're looking for some relaxation time, Sycuan's expansive Retreat Pools & Cabanas features three pools, a lazy river, hot tub, and deck area with cabanas and day-bed chairs. With a swim-up bar and pool-side food service available during the day's prime hours, there's no need to leave the pool area when it's time for food or a libation. If you're not a hotel guest, you can purchase resort day passes and reserve cabanas and daybeds starting at affordable rates from the resort's website. On select Thursday evenings, the pool deck hosts a live country music concerts series called "The River" known as San Diego's only country-music pool party. On other days, live DJ entertainment is available at select days and times from the outdoor pool area stage. For those feeling the need for some gaming action, the Retreat Casino is available in the pool area, featuring a few slot machines and blackjack tables.
For a little pampering, Sycuan's Spa Ritual offers a variety of services and packages for both hotel guests and day visitors. Services include massages, skin care, waxing, manicures and pedicures, and a full service hair salon, with reservations preferred for best availability, open every day except Tuesday. Hotel guests also have access to a fitness center adjacent to the spa. You can hit the links at the Sycuan's Singing Hills Golf Club, with 45 holes, located three miles away via complimentary shuttle service from the resort. As you're headed to or from Sycuan, you'll want to stop in La Mesa, the dreamy and walkable city with perfect weather known as California's 'Jewel of the Hills," 15 miles from the resort.